Universal Health Services, Inc. to Present at December Healthcare Conferences

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the following conferences:

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 1:25 p.m. (ET) at the Citi 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) at the BMO 2018 Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference in New York, New York

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com). For those unable to listen to the live webcast, replays of the presentations will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For nearly 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate 382 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

