Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At September Healthcare Conferences

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the following conferences:

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:50 a.m. (ET) at the Baird's 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York.

Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. (ET) at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.



Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com). For those unable to listen to the live webcast, replays of the presentations will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 87,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 350 inpatient acute care hospitals and behavioral health facilities and 37 outpatient and other facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

