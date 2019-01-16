Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At Two March Healthcare Conferences

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the 8th Annual Leerink Partners Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30 AM (ET). Also, Alan B. Miller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com). For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For nearly 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate 382 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

