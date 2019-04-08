Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

WARREN, Mich., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, announced today the planned release of first quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, April 25, 2019, immediately prior to the beginning of its annual shareholders meeting at 10:00 a.m. ET. The company's quarterly earnings conference call will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Date: Friday, April 26, 2019

Call Toll Free: (866) 622-0924

International Dial-in: +1 (660) 422-4956

Conference ID: 8715478

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning two hours after the call through May 24, 2019, by calling (855) 859-2056 (toll free) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (toll) and using conference ID 8715478. The call will also be available on investors.universallogistics.com.

About Universal

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. We provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, dedicated, intermodal, and value-added services.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to income from operations, total operating revenues, and earnings per diluted share. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

