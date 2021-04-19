Universal Monsters Action Figures Coming In 2021 From NECA!

NECA announces Universal Monsters action figures with likenesses of world's most iconic horror movie characters. Tweet this

Subsequent figures set for 2021 will include Lon Chaney Jr. as the Wolf Man from The Wolf Man (1941), Boris Karloff as the titular figure in The Mummy (1932), and Bela Lugosi as the legendary Count in Dracula (1931).

"We are proud to be working with NECA to include Bela Lugosi as Dracula as an Ultimate figure," said Lynne Lugosi Sparks, CEO of LUGOSI LLC. "NECA's attention to detail is amazing and we are happy to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Bela Lugosi's iconic screen performance as Dracula with this figure."

NECA's Ultimate format is a favorite among collectors for its complete portrayal of a character with a wide array of alternate heads, hands, and accessories so that many iconic moments from the movie can be recreated. The 5th-panel packaging also allows collectors to remove and replace without damaging the packaging.

"As a lifelong fan of Universal Monsters, this is a dream come true," said Randy Falk, NECA VP & senior director of product development. "I've been collecting Universal Monsters toys since I was a kid. This line aims to create something hyper-realistic and ultra-detailed for people like me who grew up watching these amazing movies and have always longed for definitive versions."

