Universal Music Group Appoints Richelle Parham As President Of Global E-Commerce & Business Development

In this newly created role, Parham will oversee UMG's global e-commerce strategy and business development across the company's iconic labels, music publishing company, operating units and territories. Parham's appointment is effective June 2 and she will be based in Santa Monica, California, where she will report to UMG Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge.

In making the announcement, Grainge said, "We are very pleased to have Richelle join our stellar leadership team, where she will play a key role in advancing our global strategy. Richelle's proven leadership and expertise in consumer marketing, audience growth, business development and direct-to-consumer initiatives will be a valuable resource for our artists and drive our vision of a holistic fan-centric program that complements our partner platforms."

"It's an honor to join UMG," said Parham. "As one of the world's most innovative and strategic companies in any industry, UMG possesses an incredibly talented leadership team, a global footprint, iconic labels and publishing company, as well as other music businesses. Together these elements form an unparalleled opportunity for a consumer-demand-driven e-commerce business that goes far beyond traditional distribution channels to create important revenue streams, while forging meaningful and impactful bonds between artists and fans."

Parham has a track record of leading high-performing business and marketing teams over a 25-year career in global strategy and marketing at companies including eBay and Visa.

She joins UMG from the firm WestRiver Group, where she served as Managing Director, leading investments in the consumer experience economy. Before WestRiver, she served as General Partner of Camden Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in growth-stage global consumer companies.

Previously, Parham served as Chief Marketing Officer of eBay, where she leveraged her background in consumer and digital marketing to develop strategies and execute all marketing activities to reach more than 180 million active eBay users. She was responsible, globally, for eBay's brand strategy and brand marketing, Internet marketing and CRM. She was also responsible for all areas of eBay North American marketing, including customer product marketing, loyalty and relationship marketing, seller marketing and social.

Prior to eBay, Parham served as head of Global Marketing Innovation and Initiatives, and head of Global Marketing Services, at Visa Inc. Her experience also includes 13 years at Digitas, a leading global marketing agency, where she held senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President and General Manager of the agency's Chicago office.

Parham is highly recognized for her work, including: Black Enterprise's "Power in the Boardroom"; Fast Company's "Most Creative People in Business 1000"; Forbes' "50 Most Influential CMOs in the World"; and Savoy Magazine's "Most Influential Women in Corporate America," among many more.

Additionally, she received the Women of Influence award by the Silicon Valley/San Jose Business Journal, while being inducted into the World Association for Cooperative Education Co-op Hall of Fame. A strong advocate of empowering female leaders through STEAM programs, Parham served on the advisory board of Girls Who Code. She has also served on the board of directors of publicly traded companies including Best Buy since 2018, e.l.f. Beauty since 2018, LabCorp since 2016 and Scripps Network Interactive from 2012 to 2018. Parham holds double Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Design Arts from Drexel University, where she joined the Board of Trustees in 2014.

