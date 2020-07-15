Universal Music Latin Entertainment and Pinkfong announce partnership for the release of a new edition of "BABY SHARK" featuring Global Latin Superstar LUIS FONSI and some very special guests!

This iconic collaboration joins together record-shattering Luis Fonsi, the artist with the #1 most watched video in the history of YouTube with "Despacito," and Pinkfong, who currently holds 2nd place with the original version of "Baby Shark." Together, both videos surpass 12 Billion Views!

"Parents and children rejoice as a new edition of "Baby Shark" is making its way featuring Luis Fonsi" - BILLBOARD

"This was a very special collaboration for my kids and I; we hope this new version of Baby Shark brings joy and entertains kids and families around the world as much we enjoyed making it." – LUIS FONSI

Universal Music Latin Entertainment, the world's leading Latin entertainment company and global entertainment brand, Pinkfong, have partnered together to bring smiles across the faces of children and parents all around the world with the release of a new edition of "Baby Shark" featuring Multi-Platinum and 5X Latin GRAMMY winning global superstar; Luis Fonsi.

"Baby Shark" starring Luis Fonsi also includes a music video where we see an animated Fonsi diving and swimming around with some – unconventional – friends, the lovable family of sharks from the original version. And, as a true testament of being a gift for the entire family, "Baby Shark" features for the first time ever the voices of Luis Fonsi's children, Mikaela and Rocco, who sing along to the tune of this massive hit.

This new edition of "Baby Shark" is a glimpse into the magic behind the upcoming EP release of 'MINI STARS Vol. 1' by Universal Music Latin Entertainment, a music and video collection set to be released this summer showcasing some of Latin music's most popular artists, including Sebastián Yatra, Nacho, Greeicy, Guaynaa and Joey Montana, as they reimagine children's classics in Spanish and English.

Tune in right now to experience this epic collaboration!

