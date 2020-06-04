Universal Packaging Shifts Focus to COVID-19 Solutions by Providing FDA-Approved Face Masks

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Packaging, a leading provider of personal protective equipment (PPE), has long delivered solutions to companies requiring this important equipment. The company has ramped up its inventory to meet the needs of medical workers, first responders, and workers in essential businesses to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Their 50,000 sq. ft. warehouse is stocked and ready to deliver with same-day shipping available.

Universal Packaging

Universal Packaging has already delivered masks to hundreds of companies including first responders, manufacturers, medical and long-term care facilities, and is receiving new orders daily from across the U.S. "We rushed production to meet the country's growing need so we can help keep everyone safe while we face this horrible pandemic," said Ryan Rush, President, Universal Packaging.

Serving the community is important to Universal Packaging. "The company has donated thousands of masks to local police to ensure our first responders are protected during this difficult time," said Rush.

Universal Packaging's masks include an FDA-approved, 3-Ply Surgical Mask with flexible earloop bands that stretch to fit all sizes. The KN95 masks offer five layers of protection and a comfortable fit. The masks are available online for direct purchase at www.direct.univpack.com.

For order inquiries over 50,000 masks, contact Ryan Rush directly at 410-905-3059

About Universal Packaging

Universal Packaging is a leading packaging and protective solutions provider. Years of research and development have been dedicated to creating the best possible products for some of the most difficult applications and environments. Personal protective equipment (including surgical and KN95 masks), special-purpose pharmacy bags, gowns, and gloves have been developed to meet our customers' ever-evolving needs. Based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, we service the entire United States with distribution across the nation. For more information, visit www.UnivPack.com.

Media Contact:

Fred Almond

Marketing and Communications

Universal Packaging

410-825-8300

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

3-ply-surgical-masks.jpg

3-Ply Surgical Masks

FDA Approved

kn95-masks.jpg

KN95 Masks

5 Layers of Protection

SOURCE Universal Packaging

Related Links

http://www.UnivPack.com

