UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND CINEMARK OFFER U.S. VETERANS, ACTIVE-DUTY SERVICE MEMBERS AND THEIR SPOUSES FREE TICKETS TO UNIVERSAL'S "FIRST MAN"

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Pictures and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. today announced that in observance of Veterans Day, on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, free tickets will be presented to all U.S. veterans, active-duty service members and their spouses for Universal's First Man at more than 60 Cinemark locations nationwide. Veterans and service members with a valid, government-issued VA or military ID will receive up to two tickets to see First Man at any Cinemark location playing the film. To determine if First Man is available at your local theatre, visit cinemark.com. First Man, from Academy Award®-winning director Damien Chazelle, stars Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong.

"Our dad flew 78 combat missions in the Korean War during his career as a Naval aviator, and he deeply valued the enduring friendships he forged during those years for the rest of his life," said Mark and Rick Armstrong. "The sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform and their families form the bedrock of our freedom. Much like landing on the moon, it is an accomplishment that it both hard-fought and hard-won. We join Universal and Cinemark in giving thanks to all our current and former service members for their brave, bold and boundless service to this country."

"Cinemark is proud to partner with Universal Pictures to show our gratitude to veterans and their families across the country this Veterans Day," said Justin McDaniel, Senior Vice President, Global Content Strategy and Analysis at Cinemark.

The promotion will be available at all Cinemark theatres, including Century Theatres, CinéArts, Tinseltown and Rave Cinemas, playing First Man. Free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last and can be picked up at the participating Cinemark theatre's box office beginning when the theatre opens on Nov. 12. Each guest must present a valid government-issued VA or military ID to receive their ticket(s), with a limit of two free tickets for each military ID presented, while supplies last. This offer is valid for all screenings of the film on Nov. 12, 2018 only.

"Neil Armstrong represents the best and bravest of humanity, and the courage and commitment of all our veterans," said Jim Orr, President, Distribution, Universal Pictures. "Audiences have championed this new masterpiece by Damien Chazelle, and we're grateful that our partners at Cinemark have offered to honor active-duty and retired service members and their spouses with free tickets. We know these heroes will enjoy First Man, and we're thrilled to present them with this opportunity to experience it."

This offer is valid exclusively at participating Cinemark theatres. Free tickets will be issued only at the theatre box office and are not available online. Tickets are only valid for First Man showings. No substitutions or titles will be accepted. This offer has no cash value and is not valid for resale.

For more information and a list of Cinemark theatres participating, please visit www.firstmanveteransdayoffer.com. Broadcast-quality clips from First Man are available at www.epk.tv, and stills are available at www.image.net.

About First Man

On the heels of their six-time Academy Award®-winning smash, La La Land, Oscar®-winning director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures' First Man, the riveting story behind the first manned mission to the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the decade leading to the historic Apollo 11 flight. A visceral and intimate account told from Armstrong's perspective, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the film explores the triumphs and the cost—on Armstrong, his family, his colleagues and the nation itself—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

Written by Academy Award® winner Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post), the epic drama of leading under the pressure of grace and tragedy is produced by Wyck Godfrey & Marty Bowen (The Twilight Saga, The Fault in Our Stars) through their Temple Hill Entertainment banner, alongside Isaac Klausner (Love, Simon) and Chazelle. Steven Spielberg, Adam Merims and Singer executive produce, while DreamWorks Pictures co-finances the film. www.firstman.com

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 541 theatres with 6,014 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of September 30, 2018. For more information go to investors.cinemark.com.

