UNIVERSAL PICTURES INVITES FANS TO THE NEW YORK COMIC CON EXPERIENCE OF "MORTAL ENGINES"

Before MORTAL ENGINES , the startling new epic adventure directed by Oscar ® -winning visual-effects artist Christian Rivers ( King Kong ) from the Academy Award ® winning filmmakers of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies — Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens — opens in theatres …

Immerse yourself in the world of Mortal Engines as your old home is ingested and used as fuel.