UNIVERSAL PICTURES INVITES FANS TO THE NEW YORK COMIC CON EXPERIENCE OF "MORTAL ENGINES"

NEW YORK COMIC CON, JAVITZ CENTER, CRYSTAL PALACE - CP102, OCTOBER 4, 5, 6 - 10:00AM TO 7PM, OCTOBER 7 - 10:00AM TO 5:00PM

Universal Pictures

20:34 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

MORTAL ENGINES NEW YORK COMIC CON EXPERIENCE

London Welcomes You!

Before MORTAL ENGINES, the startling new epic adventure directed by Oscar®-winning visual-effects artist Christian Rivers (King Kong) from the Academy Award® winning filmmakers of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies — Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens — opens in theatres …

Experience what it's like to be captured by London, the fiercest Predator City on earth!

Immerse yourself in the world of Mortal Engines as your old home is ingested and used as fuel. 

Citizens will receive a personalized trailer after being processed. 

Hundreds of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, a mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), emerges as the only one who can stop London — now a giant, predator city on wheels — from devouring everything in its path.  Feral, and fiercely driven by the memory of her mother, Hester joins forces with Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan), an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang (Jihae), a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head.

WHERE:

New York Comic Con

Javitz Center

Crystal Palace - CP102

WHEN:

October 4, 5, 6 – 10:00am to 7pm

October 7 – 10:00am to 5:00pm

MORTAL ENGINES arrives in theatres nationwide on December 14, 2018.

