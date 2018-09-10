UNIVERSAL PICTURES INVITES THE PUBLIC TO A FREE MAGICAL ESCAPE EXPERIENCE OF 'THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS'

THE AMERICANA AT BRAND, GLENDALE, CA 91210, WEEKENDS OF SEPTEMBER 14 AND SEPTEMBER 21, 2018

Universal Pictures

20:21 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS MAGIC ESCAPE EXPERIENCE

° Free to all guests, and all ages. Children under 18 will require a guardian's signature. 

° The Experience takes approximately 20 minutes.

° Check in with an attendant at the venue to register for an entry time.

Before Amblin Entertainment's spine-tingling, magical adventure opens in theaters, journey inside The House with a Clock in Its Walls as it comes to life before your eyes!  Experience magic and puzzles as you explore movie props and special effects before you ultimately escape.  The experience is safe for kids, but will include a few light scares from the house itself.

WHERE:                   

The Americana at Brand, Store #837

Near the corner of S. Brand Blvd. and Americana Way

Glendale, CA, 91210

WHEN:                     

Weekends of Sept. 14 -16, and 21 - 23, 2018

Hours: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS arrives in theaters nationwide on September 21, 2018. 

SOCIAL MEDIA:    

#HouseWithAClock                                                                          

Twitter/Instagram: @housewithaclock                                             

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/housewithaclock

URL: http://www.housewithaclock.com

UNIVERSAL PICTURES INVITES THE PUBLIC TO A FREE MAGICAL ESCAPE EXPERIENCE OF 'THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS'

Universal Pictures

20:21 ET