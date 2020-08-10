Universal Security Instruments Announces its Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results

News provided by

Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

Aug 10, 2020, 16:30 ET

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and its fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

The Company reported the following for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:

  • For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, sales decreased $910,144 (20.1%) to $3,613,786 from $4,523,930 from the comparable period last year. USI reported a net loss of $3,492,290, or $1.51 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $270,836, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share for the comparable period of the previous year.
  • For the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, sales decreased $2,785,016 (15.8%) to $14,803,024 versus $17,588,040 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $5,813,891, or $2.51 per basic and diluted share, versus a net loss of $1,347,986 or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

Harvey Grossblatt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Included in the fourth quarter results was the previously reported sale of the Company's 50% interest in its Hong Kong Joint Venture. The sale, which occurred on March 31, 2020, resulted in a loss of $2,472,620. In addition, the Hong Kong Joint Venture ceased production for approximately one month during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result we recorded a loss of approximately $218,000 from of the operations of the Hong Kong Joint Venture during the fourth quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to our reduced sales in the quarter as many of our customers were temporarily closed."

"Our year end results included a charge of $2,472,620 from the previously reported sale of our 50% interest in the Hong Kong Joint Venture, as well as our share of the Hong Kong Joint Venture's net loss in the amount $1,369,655. The primary reasons for lower sales and gross margins during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 include generally lower sales and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to affect our sales in our first quarter ended June 30, 2020, but sales are expected to be higher in our current second quarter ending September 30, 2020, as most of our customers have returned to full operations and we have added new retail customers."

11407 CRONHILL DRIVE, SUITE A • OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND 21117, USA
 (410) 363-3000  •  www.universalsecurity.com

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer (through its Hong Kong Joint Venture) and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has a 48 year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, our Hong Kong Joint Venture's respective ability to maintain operating profitability, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and our Hong Kong Joint Venture and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

                                 

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Net sales

$3,613,786

$4,523,930

Net loss

(3,492,290)

(270,836)

Net loss per share – basic and diluted

(1.51)

(0.12)



Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

         Basic and diluted

        

 

2,312,887

 

 

2,312,887

 

(AUDITED)

Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Net sales

$14,803,024

$17,588,040

Net loss 

(5,813,891)

(1,347,986)

Net loss per share – basic and diluted

(2.51)

(0.58)



Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

         Basic and diluted

        

 

2,312,887

 

 

2,312,887

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

March 31,

                           


2020

2019

Cash

$      93,794

$      374,472

Accounts receivable and amount due from factor

2,446,533

3,015,412

Inventory

5,123,959

6,852,305

Prepaid expenses

113,145

145,190

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

7,777,431

10,387,379



INVESTMENT IN HONG KONG JOINT VENTURE

-

8,441,889

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET

346,477

19,998

OTHER ASSETS

53,189

57,660

TOTAL ASSETS

$  8,177,097

$ 18,906,926



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Line of credit - factor

$ 1,561,665

$   1,851,591

Short-term portion of operating lease liability

158,578

-

Accounts payable– Trade

505,904

616,444

Accounts payable – Eyston Company Ltd.

266,409

4,962,023

Accrued liabilities

225,377

603,008

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,717,933

8,033,066



ACCOUNTS PAYABLE – Eyston Company Ltd. - noncurrent

839,831

-

LONG-TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

171,120

-

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

1,010,951

-



COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

-

-



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 20,000,000 authorized, 2,312,887 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 2019

 

23,129

 

23,129

Additional paid-in capital

12,885,841

12,885,841

(Accumulated Deficit)

(8,460,757)

(2,646,866)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

_________-

611,756

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,448,213

10,873,860

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 8,177,097

$18,906,926

Contact:  Harvey Grossblatt, President 
Universal Security Instruments, Inc.
410-363-3000, Ext. 224
Or
Don Hunt, Jeff Lambert
Lambert, Edwards & Associates, Inc.
616-233-0500

SOURCE Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.universalsecurity.com