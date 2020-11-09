Universal Security Instruments Reports Second-Quarter Results

Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

Nov 09, 2020, 07:30 ET

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMEX: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, sales increased approximately 78% to $6,457,295 compared to sales of $3,622,269 for the same period last year.  The Company reported net income of $725,845, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(700,814) or $(0.30) per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. 

For the six months ended September 30, 2020, sales increased approximately 18% to $9,398,063 versus $7,965,560 for the same period last year.  The Company reported net income of $646,863, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1,309,768) or $(0.57), per basic and diluted share for the corresponding 2019 period.

Harvey Grossblatt, President and CEO of the Company stated: "The increase in sales for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 resulted from our ability to ship inventory during the COVID-19 pandemic to a large national retailer that we expect will continue to purchase product during the quarter ending December 31, 2020.  Our September quarter sales growth also resulted from sales of two of our products to another large national retailer which purchased certain of our models as a 450 store test, which should be completed later this fiscal year.  We anticipate that our sales growth will continue at least through the December quarter. Our financial results were also positively impacted by a reduction in our research and interest expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2020."

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer (through its Hong Kong Joint Venture) and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 50-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms.  For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties.  Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements.  We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.  We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

Contact:  Harvey Grossblatt, CEO   
Universal Security Instruments, Inc.
410-363-3000, Ext. 224
or
Don Hunt, Tyler Deur
Lambert & Co.
616-233-0500

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

Sales

$6,457,295

$3,622,269

Net income (loss)

725,845

(700,814)

Earnings (loss) per share:

        Basic and diluted

$      0.31

$     (0.30)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

         Basic and diluted

2,312,887

2,312,887



Six Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

Sales

$  9,398,063

$ 7,965,560

Net income (loss)

646,863

(1,309,768)

Earnings (loss) per share:

        Basic and diluted

$           0.28

$        (0.57)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:  
        Basic and diluted

2,312,887

2,312,887

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

ASSETS

Sept. 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2019

Cash

$146,393

$     39,558



Accounts receivable and amount due from factor

4,623,882

2,074,662

Inventory

3,460,325

7,051,113

Prepaid expense

162,057

127,764



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

8,392,657

9,293,097



INVESTMENT IN HONG KONG JOINT VENTURE

-

7,404,145

PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS–NET

312,531

476,851

OTHER ASSETS

4,000

4,000

TOTAL ASSETS

$8,709,188

$17,178,093

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Line of credit – factor

$1,158,796

$1,185,277

Note payable - bank

221,400

-

Short-term portion of operating lease liability

173,625

140,776

Accounts payable

560,103

5,815,763

Accrued liabilities

340,964

503,913

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,454,888

7,645,729



NOTE PAYABLE – Eyston Company Ltd.

1,081,440

-

LONG TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

77,784

263,224

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

1,159,224

263,224



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887 at September 30, 2020 and 2019

23,129

23,129

Additional paid-in capital

12,885,841

12,885,841

Accumulated Deficit

(7,813,894)

(3,956,634)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

-

316,804

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

5,095,076

9,269,140

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$8,709,188

$17,178,093

