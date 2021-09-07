Universal Technical Institute and BMW Partner at Fort Bragg to Prepare Service Members for Civilian Careers as BMW Automotive Technicians

FORT BRAGG, N.C. and PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute and BMW of North America, LLC are partnering to add a unique program for service members at the U.S. Army's Fort Bragg, N.C. base. The BMW MSTEP (Military Service Technician Education Program) provides training for new career opportunities for service members transitioning from military service back into civilian life. The BMW MSTEP program was first launched at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Southern California in 2018, making BMW the first premium automotive brand to open a workshop and training program for military service members directly on a U.S. military base.

The 16-week BMW technical education p­­rogram features a specialized on-base curriculum and hands-on technical training on diagnostics and technologies unique to the BMW brand. Upon graduation, BMW assists the new technicians with employment at authorized U.S. dealers. There are currently more than 7,000 BMW technicians across the network, and more are needed every year, especially those trained by the company itself.

"BMW is honored to be working with the U.S. Army, helping to provide service members with great professional opportunities to support their transition back into civilian life," said Claus Eberhart, vice president, aftersales, BMW of North America. "The skillset these men and women are bringing to our dealerships is invaluable. Aside from their unwavering team spirit and discipline, many are already highly specialized in some of the most sophisticated technologies, giving them all the right foundations for a successful automotive career. We are proud to be able to give back to U.S. service members through our MSTEP program."

"The Army's Transition Assistance Program offers soldiers who are preparing to enter the civilian workforce the opportunity to learn or enhance their skills and knowledge in a career outside the military," said Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. Scott Pence. "We are thankful for every opportunity provided to our service members that gives an extra advantage to be competitive in their search for a rewarding profession. There is no doubt that with the assistance of the Military Service Technician Education Program, our transitioning service members will be successful in finding employment in a trade they enjoy."

As vehicles become more technologically advanced and electric vehicles become more prominent, the automotive industry needs highly trained professionals.

"We're honored to be supporting the brave men and women who serve this country, and to partner with a highly regarded manufacturer like BMW," said Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute. "With the skills they gained in the military, and the hands-on training and the backing of BMW¾a true industry innovator¾ these service members have a promising future. As these service members transition to civilian life, we are gratified that they will be offered jobs at BMW dealers."

BMW MSTEP is an expansion of BMW's existing efforts to address the technician shortage while also supporting and providing career opportunities for U.S. service members. With more than five million BMW Group vehicles on the road in the U.S. and access to skilled technicians still limited, BMW has invested in several initiatives designed to engage, attract, and find technicians for its network, including the original technician education program known as BMW STEP.

BMW STEP is the most comprehensive BMW technician development program in North America. It is taught in nine locations across the country, producing graduates that are preferred by dealers nationwide. The program chooses the finest talent from post-secondary automotive training programs and colleges. More than 6,500 STEP technicians have graduated from the program to date and represent part of the current BMW network technician total.

For more information Universal Technical Institute, please visit UTI.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

Founded in 1965 and with more than 225,000 graduates in its history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and also offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and the Rolls-Royce brand of Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 350 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 143 BMW motorcycle retailers, 116 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group's sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

