Universal Technical Institute Announces First Agricultural Manufacturer Training Program with AGCO

"It's extremely exciting to launch UTI's first-ever agricultural manufacturing training program at our Lisle campus with an impressive manufacturer like AGCO," said Sherrell Smith, executive vice president, campus operations. "Since many of our Diesel program graduates go to work in the agriculture industry, we saw true value to our students in offering manufacturer-specific advanced training and credentials in agricultural equipment. It has been an honor to work with AGCO to develop an innovative program to meet the growing demand for trained tractor technicians."

This 12-week advanced program trains students to work with Fendt's exclusive technology to gain in-depth knowledge about the brand's engines, powertrains, hydraulics, electronics and Fuse® technology. Classes will be limited to 12-15 students and will be taught by Fendt-certified program instructors who will bring their real-world industry experience to the program. Upon completion of the program, graduates will be associate, expert and Fendt Technical Theory certified.

"AGCO's premium Fendt brand has experienced tremendous growth and expansion across North America in recent years, and that's led to increased demand from farmers and dealers for qualified technicians to support Fendt's industry-leading equipment," said Ed Barry, director, after sales & customer support training North America. "The caliber of students graduating from UTI's core Diesel Technology program is tremendous, and we are excited to launch the Fendt Technician Academy to train and certify more Fendt technicians to meet industry demands and create excellent jobs that serve America's agriculture industry."

Despite record numbers of Americans filing unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand has risen for skilled technicians across the transportation and agriculture industries. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has deemed many of these jobs essential to supporting the nation's infrastructure during the health crisis, and UTI employer participants, including AGCO, continue to report a need for trained technicians.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019.

