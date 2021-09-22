Universal Technical Institute Launches BMW FastTrack Program in 2022

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the nation's leading provider of transportation technician training, will initially launch the new BMW FastTrack elective at its Avondale, Arizona, and Orlando, Florida campuses in January 2022. It will launch at its Long Beach, California campus in May 2022. These three campuses are open for program enrollment today.

The FastTrack program replaces the BMW STEP program currently offered at two UTI campuses and will serve a larger number of students and BMW dealerships. Subject to regulatory approvals, UTI plans to extend the BMW FastTrack program to three additional locations by the end of 2022.

The BMW FastTrack program trains students in 12-week sessions and is an intensive, BMW-specific elective program with training on current models and advanced training on diagnostic paths and computer strategies unique to the world-class brand. After successfully completing the program and taking a certification test, participants will achieve BMW's Associate Level status, which qualifies them for an entry level maintenance technician position.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with BMW by bringing the BMW brand to more of our campuses and students," said UTI Executive Vice President of Campus Operations and Services Sherrell Smith. "As with all our programs, the FastTrack program will be taught by highly experienced instructors who are committed to preparing students for technical careers with a premium automotive brand. UTI is differentiated in the marketplace by its broad array of manufacturer and industry partner relationships."

"By partnering with UTI on the BMW FastTrack program, we are providing an opportunity for students to get a head start on a rewarding career at one of our 350 BMW dealerships nationwide," said Gary Uyematsu, national technical training manager, BMW of North America.

