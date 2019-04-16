Universal Technical Institute's Career Expo & Open House offers up-close look at high-tech, in-demand transportation careers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As employer demand soars for skilled transportation technicians, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) invites students from across the country to take an exclusive, first-hand look at the extensive opportunities available in this high-tech industry.

On April 17, UTI will host a nationwide Technicians and Technology Career Expo & Open House for students interested in exploring careers as transportation, computer numerical control (CNC) machining and welding technicians. Open houses will be hosted at UTI campuses in Avondale and Phoenix, Ariz.; Long Beach, Rancho Cucamonga and Sacramento, Calif.; Orlando, Florida; Lisle, Ill.; Bloomfield, New Jersey; Mooresville, North Carolina; Exton, Penn.; and Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston, Texas.

Following UTI's successful inaugural national open house in January 2019, this event will showcase the high-tech, sophisticated nature of these industries.

"Rarely has there been a better time to work in the transportation sector," said Sherrell Smith, executive vice president, Universal Technical Institute. "Employers are hungry for trained technicians to work in these skilled trades, and the opportunities for graduates are exciting. This is a chance for people considering a UTI education to tour our state-of-the-industry labs, meet with employers and get a firsthand look at what it means to be a transportation technician today."

The U.S. Department of Labor projects that, by 2026, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings nationally across the automotive, diesel and collision repair industries. 1 To accommodate this demand, the transportation industry will need to fill – on average – 120,000 positions each year. During UTI's Technician Career Expo & Open Houses, prospective technicians will learn about these jobs, the leading-edge technologies that power modern vehicles, and the high-tech training and career opportunities available to them.

Open house attendees will meet with local employers and learn about tuition reimbursement plans and other hiring incentives. There will also be live STEM activities, demonstrations of hands-on and virtual training programs and an opportunity to tour state-of the-industry campus labs, which are outfitted by more than 30 leading manufacturers.

"Many people are unaware of the high-tech and computer-driven nature of transportation careers, and the advanced set of technical skills it takes to work on today's vehicles, added Smith. Technicians today are more like digital diagnosticians, and actually spend more time in front of a laptop than they do under the hood. Every aspect of the UTI curriculum is developed in partnership with employers, so our graduates enter the workforce with the skills employers want and need."

