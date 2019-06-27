Universal Tennis Releases Free UTR App To Give Players Easy Access To The World's Largest Tennis Community

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Tennis - the world's premier tennis platform designed to make tennis more affordable, accessible and fun - today released a first-of-its-kind mobile tennis application now available in the App Store®. With the new UTR app, it is now even easier for players of all skill levels around the world to discover more opportunities to connect through tennis.

At the core of the Universal Tennis platform is the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), the global gold standard for measuring tennis skill across age, gender and geography. UTR and the Universal Tennis platform have been adopted by players, coaches, organizers, academies, clubs and colleges worldwide to facilitate more connectivity and better competition across the tennis landscape.

The new UTR app is free for all tennis players of any age and skill level. In the United States, all USTA and college players already have a rating and profile on UTR, and can visit MyUTR.com to check it out. Every tennis player worldwide can use the new UTR app to claim or create their free profile and:

Get a Free Global Tennis Rating: Join the world's largest tennis community. Claim or create a free profile to submit and track results on UTR, find events and connect with players at your level worldwide.

Post A Score: Make your scores count every time you play by using UTR's "Post a Score" tool to enter your results and submit them to count for your UTR.

Access Enhanced Search Capabilities: Find and explore players, clubs, high schools, colleges and academies in your area and around the world.

Easily Discover and Register for Events: Use UTR's app to search and register for thousands of events and tournaments worldwide.

Connect and Message With UTR's Community: UTR's new messaging feature facilitates in-app conversations among players, coaches and organizers. Easily coordinate your tennis tournaments and events via the group and new one-to-one messaging features. Players can even organize hits with other players and coaches can contact prospective recruits all within the UTR app.

Showcase Your Tennis Skill With Photos and Videos: An enhanced player profile page allows players to upload photos and videos to showcase their skills and activity.

"Universal Tennis is committed to creating a platform with opportunities and products that make it easier for every player worldwide, regardless of their skill level or age, to connect and have a great tennis experience," said Mark Leschly, Universal Tennis Chairman & CEO. "The new, free mobile app makes it even easier for players to connect within the world's largest tennis community to find and play tennis where they want, when they want, and how they want."

To celebrate the launch of the app and the summer tennis season, Universal Tennis is launching the UTR Summer Challenge to encourage players to hit the court from now through September 2, 2019. Players who sign up for the UTR Summer Challenge and play in a UTR Event or post scores to UTR will be entered into a drawing and eligible to win prizes including HEAD racquets and gear, tickets to the 2020 Miami Open and 2020 BNP Paribas Open, and much more. Sign up for the Summer Challenge at MyUTR.com/SummerChallenge .

Visit the App Store to download the UTR app for iPhone® for free today.

About Universal Tennis

The mission of Universal Tennis is to make tennis more affordable, accessible and fun for all players, regardless of age, gender, and socioeconomic status. At the core is the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR Powered by Oracle), the global gold standard for all tennis players which reflects their current skill level based on actual performance. The company's UTR Engagement Platform is built on the rating and provides tools and technology for tennis organizers to run engaging, open level-based events and offers players the ability to connect and discover events, players, coaches, clubs and tournaments worldwide. Visit MyUTR.com to learn more.

