Universidad Tecnica Particular de Loja Joins The Babson Collaborative for Entrepreneurship Education

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja (UTPL) has joined The Babson Collaborative for Entrepreneurship Education (The Collaborative).

Founded in 1971, UTPL has become a pioneer in the modality of distance learning education, opening the possibility to access a higher education of quality to people across Ecuador. UTPL strives to innovate, incubate and accelerate dynamic entrepreneurs and companies in Ecuador through research and development services, mentoring, training, co-working, investors and networking.

UTPL's prendho innovation center director, Marcos Vega Solano, will serve as institutional Collaborative champion, connecting UTPL's innovation ecosystem with that of key actors around the world. UTPL's objectives for The Collaborative include: to share best practices of incubation and acceleration programs; to develop training programs for educators; to increase research and student exchanges; and to work with members to advance innovation in entrepreneurship education methodologies.

"It´s a great honor for our innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem to join The Collaborative. It will be the perfect vehicle to achieve our most important goals related to the social development and the generation of wealth in Loja and Ecuador. In both institutions - Babson College and UTPL - we share the same principles and values. This is a huge opportunity to make synergies in order to reach the ultimate goal: the infusion of entrepreneurial thought around the world."

--Marcos Vega, Executive Director, prendho / UTPL

UTPL previously hosted a Global Symposia for Entrepreneurship Education (SEE) that brought Babson professors Matt Allen and Zack Zacharakis together with a highly engaged group of UTPL faculty and senior leaders for three days of immersive learning on entrepreneurship education.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome Universidad Técnica Particular de Loja into The Collaborative. A pioneer in distance learning in Ecuador and beyond, UTPL is building a track record in entrepreneurship education through its Innovation Center, prendho, and the faculty development and curriculum projects currently being offered and developed within the university. We look forward to seeing all that UTPL will contribute to both The Collaborative and the entrepreneurship ecosystem in and around Ecuador."

--Amir Reza, Dean, Babson Academy & Global Education

About The Babson Collaborative for Entrepreneurship Education

The Babson Collaborative for Entrepreneurship Education ("The Collaborative") is an institutional membership organization for colleges and universities seeking to increase capabilities and capacities for developing entrepreneurship education. Members of The Collaborative share the belief that institutions acting together achieve more than each working alone toward its entrepreneurial mission and goals. The Collaborative is offered through the Babson Academy for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurial Learning.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

