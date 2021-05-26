Universities Provide Education for America's Fastest Growing Industry: Cannabis

With massive growth in the cannabis industry and a shortage of qualified workers, many universities see an opportunity. Tweet this

The recent announcement of a partnership with Syracuse University marks the 10th university partnership for Green Flower, highlighting the growing demand for high-quality cannabis education at the university level.

"The business of cannabis is one of the fastest-growing new market opportunities in the world that is desperately in need of well-trained talent," said Max Simon, Founder and CEO of Green Flower.

The last four years have seen 161% growth in the legal cannabis industry, according to the Leafly Jobs Report 2021. There are no signs of the industry slowing down. The number of universities that are ready to meet the demand for cannabis education is expanding as well. Greenflower anticipates several new university partnership announcements later this year.

About Green Flower:

Green Flower partners with colleges and universities to help job seekers, law and healthcare professionals, and entrepreneurs succeed in the rapidly-growing cannabis industry. Since 2014, Green Flower has been the global leader in cannabis education, helping millions of people learn about the professional benefits of cannabis. Utilizing their network of more than 700 experts in cannabis medicine, business, cultivation, retail, compliance, and more, Green Flower produces best-in-class online training and content.

