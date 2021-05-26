Universities Provide Education for America's Fastest Growing Industry: Cannabis
May 26, 2021, 09:15 ET
VENTURA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis industry is growing at an unprecedented rate. Last year there were 77,300 full-time cannabis jobs added in the United States, according to the Leafly Jobs Report 2021. There are now more American cannabis workers than EMTs and paramedics.
With massive growth in the cannabis industry and a shortage of qualified workers, many universities see an opportunity. In 2020, Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education, began working with a select group of universities to deliver non-credit cannabis certificates. "Our goal is always to move quickly but intentionally and provide timely access to rigorous non-credit training in high-demand careers," said Steve VandenAvond, Vice President for Extended Learning and Community Engagement at Northern Michigan University. "The collaboration is a perfect example of what is at the core of our mission in continuing education and workforce development at NMU."
The recent announcement of a partnership with Syracuse University marks the 10th university partnership for Green Flower, highlighting the growing demand for high-quality cannabis education at the university level.
"The business of cannabis is one of the fastest-growing new market opportunities in the world that is desperately in need of well-trained talent," said Max Simon, Founder and CEO of Green Flower.
The last four years have seen 161% growth in the legal cannabis industry, according to the Leafly Jobs Report 2021. There are no signs of the industry slowing down. The number of universities that are ready to meet the demand for cannabis education is expanding as well. Greenflower anticipates several new university partnership announcements later this year.
About Green Flower:
Green Flower partners with colleges and universities to help job seekers, law and healthcare professionals, and entrepreneurs succeed in the rapidly-growing cannabis industry. Since 2014, Green Flower has been the global leader in cannabis education, helping millions of people learn about the professional benefits of cannabis. Utilizing their network of more than 700 experts in cannabis medicine, business, cultivation, retail, compliance, and more, Green Flower produces best-in-class online training and content.
Contact: Shayna Beasley
Email: [email protected]
