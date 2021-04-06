University Credit Union and UC Davis Announce Partnership To Promote Student Success On Campus

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) and the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), have entered into a 10-year partnership that aims to promote student success on UC Davis Campus through increased funding for student initiatives and upgrades of The Pavilion arena, new financial literacy and wellness programs, increased access to financial services on campus, and availability of UCU membership benefits to all students, alumni and retirees, staff and faculty.

Originally prompted by the university's need to fund deferred maintenance of The Pavilion, the agreement has grown into a broader campuswide partnership with financial services and educational priorities that fit squarely within Aggie community values.

"I'm pleased that we've found a financial institution partner who shares our mission of preparing students to meet the challenges of a diverse and changing world," said Gary S. May, chancellor of UC Davis. "This partnership between UC Davis and University Credit Union will set an example for how such a relationship can grow beyond the naming of a building, with initiatives that will benefit our whole campus."

The UC Davis agreement is the credit union's first campuswide partnership with a public university, making University Credit Union the "Official Financial Institution Partner of UC Davis and UC Davis Athletics."

"We are excited to serve the Aggie family, as UCU has expanded to serve universities throughout California," said David Tuyo, CEO and President of University Credit Union. "The relationship will provide support to many facets of the UC Davis community and offer employees, alumni, students and retirees a financial edge for years to come. University Credit Union's unbiased, conflict-free advice is a perfect match for UC Davis. Go Ags!"

To represent and celebrate the importance of this partnership, The Pavillion will be renamed to University Credit Union Center on July 1st. UCU will also launch a co-branded UC Davis credit card and a UC Davis athletics debit card in July.

Key Outcomes of UCU and UC Davis Partnership:

Installation of new 13'x46' Daktronics videoboard and ongoing improvements to the newly named University Credit Union Center (formerly The Pavilion).

Annual funding for undergraduate and graduate student initiatives, including the Graduate Student Association travel awards to support student participation in national and international conferences.

to support student participation in national and international conferences. Collaboration with the Division of Student Affairs to identify areas of need for undergraduate funding through the duration of the partnership.

New Financial Literacy and Wellness Education Programs for students, alumni, faculty and staff through partnerships with the Aggie Compass Basic Needs Center, Aggie EVO System, and UC Davis WorkLife.

Improved access to financial services through an Advisory Center, installation of UCU ATMs on campus, and availability of UCU membership benefits to all students, alumni, staff and retirees, and faculty of UC Davis.

Student employment opportunities at the new advisory center in coordination with the Internship and Career Center, in alignment with the Aggie Launch initiative focused on career exploration.

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union , a federally-insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 42,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors, comprised only of faculty, staff and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial edge in life, along with the Credit Union's promise to advocate, educate and innovate, help position UCU as a financial partner to the university community.

About UC Davis Preferred Partnership Program: The UC Davis Preferred Partnership Program, or UP3, secures and manages campuswide, collaborative strategic partnerships with select business partners that align with UC Davis' Principles of Community and education mission. Current UC Davis campuswide partners include Pepsi, Peet's Coffee, Bewley's North America coffee, MetLife and now University Credit Union.

SOURCE University Credit Union

