University Lab Partners selected by CIMIT to partner in their project to support the NIH RADx initiative

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University Lab Partners has been selected by the Boston-based Consortia for Improving Medicine with Innovation & Technology (CIMIT) to partner in their project to support the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative, which is working to accelerate the commercialization and deployment of new COVID-19 testing technologies. The goal of RADxSM is to make millions of tests per week available to Americans, particularly those most vulnerable to and/or disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and having even more tests available in time for the 2020–2021 flu season.

About ULP:

University Lab Partners is a Southern California based biotech/medtech incubator focused on accelerating the commercialization of innovative technologies. University Lab Partners is an independent, non-profit entity located adjacent to University of California – Irvine that actively brings together world-class academic and medical institutions, medical device and diagnostic testing industry partners, and investment community members from the Region to accelerate the launch of new companies, products and the creation of new jobs.