University of Arizona and Athlete Assets launch first NFT for a major NCAA Athletics Program

The digital collectibles commemorate men's head basketball coach, Tommy Lloyd's first victory as head coach. The collectible features officially licensed University of Arizona logos and imagery of coach Lloyd and can be viewed in augmented reality as well as desktop and mobile devices. The digital assets were minted "on-chain" using the Ravencoin blockchain. Ravencoin is the only fair-launch, no ICO, no pre-mine blockchain protocol designed specifically for digital assets. These aspects make the digital collectible superior to any collectible made on a protocol that was not fairly launched, such as Ethereum or Solana.

The launch of this digital collectible is considered to be the first official blockchain asset ever created with a university athletics program. It is anticipated that more fungible and non-fungible collectibles will be made, but do not miss out on your chance to own the first!

