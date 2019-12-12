University of Arizona Law Partners with Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) on First-Ever Certificate Program in Mexican Public Law and Policy

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law is partnering with Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) on a first-of-its-kind certificate program teaching Mexican public law and policy in the United States. The courses will be available both online and in-person on the University of Arizona campus. This innovative certification is open to attorneys, judges, scholars, business leaders and anyone interested in Mexican public law and policy.

The courses will be taught in Spanish by top scholars from UNAM and leading figures in the Mexican legal system, such as Juan Luis González Alcántara, Justice of the Supreme Court of Mexico, and José de Jesús Orozco Henríquez, Commissioner of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

Course topics will include Mexican constitutional law, human rights, electoral systems, distribution of power, public policy, economic and social regulations, and more.

"We are in a critical moment in U.S.-Mexico relations right now, and we believe this certificate in Mexican public law and policy will equip people to appreciate the complexities and dynamics of the Mexican legal system. Participants will gain insights to better navigate issues with complex legal landscapes, from trade to immigration to public policy," said Marc Miller, Dean of University of Arizona Law. "This kind of training isn't available anywhere else, and we're thrilled to be joining with Mexico's most elite university to make this program available."

The certificate program begins in January 2020 and consists of four 7.5-week courses—two offered in the spring 2020 semester and two in the fall 2020 semester. Intermediate Spanish fluency is necessary, though each course will have a bilingual teaching assistant, and all faculty members are bilingual. A legal background is not required.

Participants may enroll in any number of the four courses, and those who complete all four will receive a diplomado (certificate) from UNAM. Current University of Arizona students who attend the courses in person will also receive University of Arizona academic credit for each course.

Learn more about the certificate program in Mexican public law and policy, including course dates and application details, at law.arizona.edu/mexlaw.

About the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law

Established in 1915 and ranked #39 by U.S. News and World Report, University of Arizona Law is the only law school in the country that offers a degree at every stage of postsecondary education, from undergraduate through doctoral. The college is widely recognized as a leader in student-centric innovations, practical training opportunities and global offerings. The college is proudly embedded in the University of Arizona, one of the nation's top public universities, a leading Research 1 institution and a designated Hispanic Serving Institution.

About the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Founded in 1910 and ranked #113 among universities worldwide, the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) is the preeminent public university in Mexico and one of the two best universities in Latin America. Home to elite research institutes and influential cultural centers that support its mission of benefitting society and addressing national challenges, UNAM's main campus in Mexico City is a UNESCO World Heritage site. UNAM has more than 356,000 students and 41,000 professors, and its influential alumni include Nobel Prize recipients, heads of state, and pioneering scientists, artists, and business leaders.

SOURCE The University of Arizona College of Law

