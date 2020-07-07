University of California, Berkeley Researchers Publish Clinical Results Reporting that Fortetropin® Increased the Rate of Muscle Protein Synthesis in Older Adults

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a biotherapeutics and bionutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin ®, a proprietary bioactive composition derived from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, announced today, the publication of a study that evaluated the impact of Fortetropin on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older adults. The peer reviewed study titled, "Effects of Fortetropin® on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older men and women: a randomized, double blinded, placebo-controlled study," published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, reports results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical study involving 10 men and 10 women (60-75 years of age) conducted by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. The study can be found here: https://doi.org/10.1093/gerona/glaa162.

In this clinical study, the 20 men and women consumed either Fortetropin or a macronutrient-matched placebo for 21 days along with daily doses of a heavy water tracer. After 21 days, a muscle biopsy was collected from each subject and analyzed to determine the rate of synthesis of multiple muscle proteins. For subjects who received Fortetropin, the average muscle protein synthesis rate was significantly (18%) higher compared to the placebo group.

In a recent article published in Science Magazine, researchers at Johns Hopkins University highlighted the severe impact that COVID-19 has on muscle loss (https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/04/survivors-severe-covid-19-beating-virus-just-beginning). Japanese researchers have reported that low muscle mass is a predictor of 90-day mortality in elderly patients who were hospitalized for pneumonia. Researchers at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center, Houston reported that low muscle mass is associated with reduced ICU survival in elderly patients. Pneumonia is a serious complication of COVID-19. Many COVID-19 patients in serious condition require treatment in the ICU, which in some cases includes mechanical ventilation. Loss of muscle mass during treatment in the ICU is rapid, substantial, and characterized by a large decrease in the rate of muscle protein synthesis.

"The impact of sarcopenia on COVID-19 survival is not well understood at this point as few studies have been published," stated Dr. William J. Evans, Adjunct Professor of Nutrition, University of California, Berkeley, a key opinion leader in sarcopenia and the principal investigator of the human clinical study on Fortetropin. "However, based on what we understand about the causes of rapid loss of muscle, I would expect that stimulating the synthesis of new proteins in the muscle of elderly patients will result in increased muscle mass and better outcomes relative to elderly patients with sarcopenia," added Dr. Evans.

Muscle loss represents one of the most important causes of functional decline and loss of independence in older adults. Age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia) is commonly observed in many older adults and is also characterized by a decrease in the rate of muscle protein synthesis. In addition, low muscle mass is associated with increased risk of hip fracture, disability, and mortality. Fortetropin was shown to increase the average muscle protein synthesis rate, providing the potential to improve muscle health among older adults. There are no approved pharmacological options available to address age-related muscle loss. Geriatricians commonly manage this through lifestyle interventions such as diet and exercise.

"This study shows Fortetropin's remarkable potential for managing age-related muscle loss in older adults. The results from this clinical study will form the cornerstone of MYOS' 'Healthy Aging' Business," commented Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of MYOS. "In May 2020, we announced a commercial partnership with BodyLogicMD, one of the largest nationwide networks of anti-aging medical practices in the United States. As part of this partnership, we codeveloped a Fortetropin-based nutrition product, BodyLogicMD Muscle Health Formula with BodyLogicMD that will leverage results from this publication along with four other peer reviewed studies that have been published to date on Fortetropin," added Mr. Mannello.

"Fortetropin clearly has a robust effect on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older adults. It is rare for a nutrition product to show such a consistent and positive effect. We look forward to continued scientific collaboration with MYOS," stated Dr. Evans.

