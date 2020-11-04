University of California Workers Win Teamster Representation

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major victory for administrative workers at University of California (UC), who have been campaigning to form a union with Teamsters Local 2010, the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) has ruled that over 1,000 Administrative Officer II employees were misclassified and incorrectly excluded from union representation. The Board ordered the University to place the workers in a Teamsters bargaining unit effective immediately. As a result, these workers now have union representation and the protections and benefits provided by the Teamster contract.

"I feel so much better and confident knowing that the Teamsters have my back in case anything goes down! The reassurance of being represented by a strong, diverse organization that has the power to represent my best interests is everything during these turbulent times," said Marissa Lee-Baird, Administrative Officer II for University of California, San Francisco.

The organizing victory comes as part of a tenacious and persistent organizing effort by Local 2010 to win union representation for more than 10,000 Administrative Professional workers at UC who have never had a union. These workers, together with the Teamsters, will continue the campaign until all have won union rights.

During a recent virtual town hall hosted by Local 2010 and attended by over 300 administrative officers, many workers spoke about the experience of losing union representation due to misclassification.

For Barbara Karvelot, a former clerical worker who lost representation with Local 2010 after being promoted to an administrative position at Berkeley Law, the loss of a union contract caused major concerns in the workplace.

"Without a union, I had no one to fight for my issues. I am so thankful to be back in the Teamsters under the representation of Local 2010. Now, we once again have the bargaining power to negotiate higher pay and address ongoing equity issues. We are also better protected from potential furloughs and possible layoffs due to COVID-19," Karvelot said.

In addition to being covered under the Teamster contract, the unit is preparing to begin the collective bargaining process to negotiate regular, across-the-board pay increases and address other issues specific to the unit.

"The victory shows that even with the challenges of the pandemic, and the Supreme Court's anti-union Janus decision, our union can win large-scale organizing campaigns," said Jason Rabinowitz, Local 2010 Secretary-Treasurer and Director of the Teamsters Public Services Division. "Workers recognize that we need unions now more than ever. I am proud to welcome the newest members of Local 2010, and I look forward to welcoming thousands more. When we organize workers and increase our numbers, we build power to win strong contracts and fair pay and benefits for working people."

Teamsters Local 2010 represents more than 15,000 hard-working University of California and California State University employees standing together to win better wages, benefits and working conditions. For more information go to www.teamsters2010.org.

