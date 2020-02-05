University of Connecticut Prosthodontist Honored for Outstanding Contributions to Academic Dentistry

"I am honored to receive the ACP's Distinguished Clinician Award and grateful to be recognized by an organization that embodies excellence and distinction in dental rehabilitation," said Dr. Bidra. "I am always grateful to my mentors, patients, and students who allow me to live my passion and love for prosthodontics every day!"

Dr. Bidra is a board-certified maxillofacial prosthodontist and Director of the Prosthodontics Residency Program at the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine. He has developed diagnostic and treatment protocols, and surgical and prosthodontic safety checklists that are used by clinicians as well as prosthodontics residency programs in the United States. He is involved in several committees and initiatives with the College, is a Fellow of the ACP and Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the only ADA recognized organization for the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

