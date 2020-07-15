University of Denver and National Jewish Health Partner to Safeguard the Health of Staff and Students

DENVER, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Denver (DU) and National Jewish Health announce a new partnership today to help with the safe return to campus for students and faculty for the fall term. National Jewish Health will serve as the strategic health care partner for DU. The two organizations will work together to develop and refine monitoring, testing, isolation and contact-tracing protocols, all aimed at preparing for the return of students and expanded staffing on campus in the coming weeks and months.

Multiple task forces comprised of DU faculty and staff have worked for months planning for a safe return to face-to-face classes. Their recommendations follow the guidance from public health officials and are mindful of those in the DU community who might have health complications with a return to campus. Now, doctors and researchers from National Jewish Health will review and refine the recommendations of the reopening plan and will work closely with the DU community as a strategic health partner, including testing, tracing, and treating the DU community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The health, safety and well-being of everyone in our community is at the forefront of our planning," says DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner. "And, bringing National Jewish Health, the leading respiratory hospital in the nation, on board to collaborate on how our community returns to campus is key to a safe return. We are excited to have them on board."

"We appreciate the tremendous work that DU has done in identifying protocols, procedures and policies to ensure the health and safety of their entire community as students return to classes," says Michael Salem, MD, president and CEO of National Jewish Health. "And, we are honored to collaborate with our DU colleagues and add our medical expertise to what has already been accomplished, as we work together to meet the needs of students, teachers and staff as they return to in-person education."

National Jewish Health brings a long history of care and research into respiratory, cardiac and immune-related issues. They responded quickly to the onset of the pandemic, creating focused acute care and recovery clinics for children and adults suffering from COVID-19. In addition, they developed multiple diagnostic testing platforms for both the virus and antibodies to the virus. They turned their research focus to the task of finding treatments and understanding this new virus. This expertise in testing, developing protocols, and assessing care needs will be part of the services brought to DU by National Jewish Health experts.

National Jewish Health also works closely with their clinical partner Saint Joseph Hospital and supports the critical care needs of hospitals across five western states including Colorado. They also work closely with Respiratory Institute® partners at Mount Sinai in New York and Jefferson Health in Philadelphia.

DU anticipates sharing additional detailed steps and protocols for campus reopening plans following this next phase of preparation work that will be accomplished with National Jewish Health.

About the University of Denver

The University of Denver: Founded in 1864, the University of Denver is committed to engaging with students in advancing scholarly inquiry, cultivating critical and creative thought, and generating knowledge. The University strives to educate the 21st-century citizens and leaders needed in its organizations and communities. For additional information, visit the University's newsroom or follow the University on Facebook and Twitter.

About National Jewish Health

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 121 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit the media resources page.

