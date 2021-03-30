University of Detroit Mercy's MBA program ranked No. 25 in nation for Management by U.S. News & World Report's 2022 "Best Graduate School Rankings"

University of Detroit Mercy's MBA program ranked No. 25 in nation by U.S. News & World Report Tweet this

Antoine M. Garibaldi, president of Detroit Mercy, said that this recognition is a tribute to the program's impact on preparing professionals to lead their organizations.

"University of Detroit Mercy's MBA Management program has again demonstrated its quality, strength and depth as one of the best programs in the country," he said. "Our faculty, staff and students are to be commended for this prestigious honor for the seventh consecutive year. It is because of their hard work and determination that the program's alumni become important industry leaders for organizations around the world."

"Over the past two years, we have adjusted our tuition to make our MBA program as affordable as those at other peer institutions without diminishing the quality. In fact, our program has been enhanced by the opening of our new Center for Practice & Research in Management & Ethics. And because we now offer both in-person and online options, students anywhere can enroll and we continue to deliver personal attention to them," said Joseph Eisenhauer, dean of Detroit Mercy's College of Business Administration.

In recent years, the College of Business Administration has achieved a number of recognitions that set it apart from other institutions. In 2018, Detroit Mercy Accounting graduates achieved the nation's best first-time pass rates on the Certified Public Accounting exam, according to the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). Additionally, the College's business programs have been fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for more than 70 years. AACSB accreditation places the College of Business Administration among the top 5% of business schools in the world.

Each year, U.S. News ranks professional programs in business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing, including specialties in each area. Data for the rankings in all six disciplines came from statistical surveys of more than 2,125 programs and from reputation surveys sent to more than 23,000 academics and professionals, conducted in fall 2020 and early 2021.

For more about the College of Business Administration's MBA program in management, please visit http://business.udmercy.edu.

