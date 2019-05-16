University of Haifa's Board of Governors Meeting to Feature Election of New Chairman, Boston Businessman Bradley M. Bloom

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Haifa's 47th Annual Board of Governors Meeting from May 27-30, 2019, will feature the official election of the University's new Board of Governors Chairman, Boston-based businessman Bradley M. Bloom.

A Co-Founder of Berkshire Partners LLC, Bloom served as Berkshire's Managing Director from its founding in 1986 until 2019 and recently became a Senior Advisor at the private equity firm, which manages approximately $20 billion in assets. Bloom will give remarks at the meeting's opening plenary session, titled "The University is Driving the Future of Haifa."

Bloom will succeed University of Haifa Chairman Prof. Alfred I. Tauber, who served the maximum six years in this position and who spearheaded the hiring of University President Ron Robin and oversaw the implementation of the school's new "multiversity" model: a multi-campus institution with locations around Haifa and throughout northern Israel. Under Dr. Tauber's leadership, the University built a platform to dramatically expand its educational reach and become one of the key drivers of regional development in the process.

"We are deeply grateful to Fred Tauber for his partnership and leadership role in advancing our academic excellence and in building a strong foundation for the University's ambitious strategic vision," said Karen Berman, CEO of American Society of the University of Haifa. "As we continue on this path, Mr. Bloom's passion, experience and expertise in the business, philanthropic, and academic worlds will help take University of Haifa to the next level.

A stalwart believer in the University's vision as well as economic development in the city of Haifa as a whole, Bloom has invested in private companies since the late 1970s. He is active in various organized roles at Harvard University, including serving on the Harvard Corporation's Committee on Finance and planning committees for the Ivy League university's Allston campus.

"I am a long-time supporter of Israel and advocate for strong U.S.-Israel relationships. I first spent significant time in Haifa in 1970 and have enjoyed frequent visits over the past 30 years as part of the Boston-Haifa Connection of Combined Jewish Philanthropies," said Mr. Bloom. "I am impressed by University of Haifa's accomplishments and potential, which is why I am interested in becoming active in its governance."

The Board of Governors Meeting's opening plenary will also feature a keynote lecture by Pitzer College President Prof. Melvin L. Oliver, who has defied pressure to boycott Israeli academia by vetoing the vote by a Pitzer governance body to suspend the college's study abroad exchange with University of Haifa.

On March 14, the Pitzer College Council voted to suspend the Semester at the University of Haifa program, affirming the result of last November's vote by the Pitzer faculty. However, on the same day, President Oliver swiftly announced that he would veto the Council's recommendation because ending the study abroad program "puts in place a form of academic boycott of Israel and, in the process, sets us on a path away from the free exchange of ideas, a direction which ultimately destroys the academy's ability to fulfill our educational mission." Oliver also strongly opposed the faculty's initial vote last November.

"University of Haifa is continuously grateful to President Oliver for his principled defiance of the BDS-motivated call to suspend study abroad ties with our institution," said Prof. Ron Robin, President of University of Haifa. "By defending academic freedom and standing against discrimination in this manner, he not only puts his own values into action, but also strongly embodies the values of our University. This is what inspired leadership looks like, in academia or in any setting. That is why it is so crucial that President Oliver takes the stage at our Board of Governors Meeting, in order to further articulate these indispensable values to Israel and to the world."

