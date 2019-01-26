University of Hawai'i System Selects Ex Libris Alma Platform

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Libris®, a ProQuest company, is pleased to announce that the University of Hawaiʻi (UH) System has selected the Ex Libris Alma® library services platform, which will be integrated with the library's Ex Libris Primo® discovery and delivery solution.

UH will modernize its libraries by reengineering back-end processes and leveraging the future-proof Ex Libris platform and infrastructure to manage all types of resources, both owned and licensed, and make them available to end users. Retiring its legacy software, which includes the Ex Libris Voyager® integrated library system, UH will use Alma workflows to handle the complete life cycle of print and electronic resources.

Through Alma's out-of-the-box consortium support, UH will establish a dedicated consortial zone of the 10 individual institutions in the UH System. Consortium members will be able to share data and analytics, facilitate the lending and borrowing of materials, and participate in consortium-wide workflows. The deep Alma and Primo integration will assist the member libraries in optimizing services; enhancing the user experience; and maximizing discoverability, resource sharing, and collaboration.

"The University of Hawaiʻi library system is broad, diverse, and complex and has both collaboration and autonomy requirements similar to those of consortia," commented Monica Ghosh, interim university librarian at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. "We sought to upgrade to a cloud-based library services platform that provides robust analytics and foreign language support, with a particular focus on Hawaiian language diacritics. Alma fulfills these needs, and we believe that it has great potential for adapting to our future requirements."

"Ex Libris is excited to welcome the University of Hawaiʻi System to our Alma user community," noted Eric Hines, president of Ex Libris North America. "Alma analytics will offer extensive insights for the individual members of the diverse and geographically dispersed UH System, as well as provide valuable information about the operations and collections of all the participating members."

About the University of Hawaiʻi System

The University of Hawaiʻi System is a public, coeducational college and university system that confers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees through three university campuses and seven community colleges and community-based learning centers across six islands. The main administrative offices are located at the flagship campus, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. For more information about the University of Hawaiʻi, visit https://www.hawaii.edu/.

About Ex Libris

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based solutions that enable institutions and their individual users to create, manage, and share knowledge. In close collaboration with its customers and the broader community, Ex Libris develops creative solutions that increase library productivity, maximize the impact of research activities, enhance teaching and learning, and drive student mobile engagement. Ex Libris serves over 7,500 customers in 90 countries. For more information, see our website and join us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

