University of Kansas Edwards Campus offers free and low-cost online learning and professional development
Keep your career moving forward, even in these unprecedented times
May 05, 2020, 17:03 ET
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, most professionals have had to turn their home into their home office. Working remotely often means having to refocus efforts on what can reasonably be accomplished away from the resources and direct access to supervisors and coworkers that we're used to. However, working from home doesn't have to mean forgoing professional development. Developing clear communication styles within your team, learning to be an effective leader, or developing valuable skills you can bring to your team is just as important as it's ever been.
The KU Edwards Campus offers several resources, including free webinars, professional development trainings, certificate programs and even degrees that can be completed entirely online. Not only does KUEC offer timely, relevant programming for those in Kansas City and beyond, it also offers award-winning support for guiding working professionals and transfer students along their educational journey. KU was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year for excellence in community college transfer by the Phi Theta Kappa national honor society.
If you're looking for ways to sharpen your professional skills, complete your bachelor's degree or continue your education during this unprecedented time, consider these resources.
Online professional development programs
- Workplace Communication Link and Learns (free)
- Registered Behavior Technician preparation course
- Technology management programs
- Aerospace webinars (free)
- KU Boot Camps (Coding, Data Analytics and Cybersecurity)
- Leadership Workshop: How to Maintain Culture in a Remote Enterprise
- Leadership Workshop: Building a Winning Culture
- Professional Leadership Coaching
Ask us about online options for any of our leadership, communications and other group training programs
Online certificates
- · Undergraduate Certificate in Strength and Conditioning
- · Graduate Certificate in Applied Community Health and Development
- · Graduate Certificate in Applied Statistics
- · Graduate Certificate in Applied Data Science
- · ABAI-verified Course Sequence in Behavior Analysis
- · Graduate Certificate in Environmental Geology
- · Certificate in Professional Workplace Communication
- · Graduate Certificate in Science and Technology Management
Online degree programs
- Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Applied Science in Exercise Science
- Master of Arts in Applied Behavioral Science
- Master of Science in Applied Statistics and Analytics
- Master of Science in Project Management
If you'd like to pursue professional development for your team but have more specific needs, KU Edwards Campus experts can deliver customized short-format education related to working and managing remotely.
About The University of Kansas
The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities and making discoveries that change the world. The KU Edwards Campus at 127th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park brings the high-quality academic, professional and continuing education programs as well as research and public-service benefits of KU to the Greater Kansas City community in order to serve the workforce, economic and community development needs of the region.
Contact:
Hannah Lemon, KU Edwards Campus
913-897-8755, [email protected]
SOURCE University of Kansas Edwards Campus
Share this article