University of Kansas Edwards Campus offers free and low-cost online learning and professional development

The KU Edwards Campus offers several resources, including free webinars, professional development trainings, certificate programs and even degrees that can be completed entirely online. Not only does KUEC offer timely, relevant programming for those in Kansas City and beyond, it also offers award-winning support for guiding working professionals and transfer students along their educational journey. KU was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year for excellence in community college transfer by the Phi Theta Kappa national honor society .

If you're looking for ways to sharpen your professional skills, complete your bachelor's degree or continue your education during this unprecedented time, consider these resources.

Online professional development programs

Ask us about online options for any of our leadership, communications and other group training programs

Online certificates

Online degree programs

If you'd like to pursue professional development for your team but have more specific needs, KU Edwards Campus experts can deliver customized short-format education related to working and managing remotely.

