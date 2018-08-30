University of Louisville Hospital, Physicians Select Health Catalyst to Drive Cost Reduction, Patient Safety Initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen patient safety and reduce costs, University of Louisville Hospital and University of Louisville Physicians have partnered with Health Catalyst® to implement the Data Operating System (DOS™) and leverage the company's outcomes' improvement professional services.

The agreement includes UofL Hospital, the region's preeminent medical teaching and research hospital, and UofL Physicians, the largest, multi-specialty physician practice in Louisville with more than 78 specialties and subspecialties, 1,200 staff professionals and more than 600 primary care and specialty physicians.

"To transform our care delivery model and provide the highest quality of care to patients at the lowest cost, it is imperative that we adopt a data-driven approach to care improvement," said Jason W. Smith, MD, PhD, chief medical officer, UofL Hospital. "We're excited to partner with Health Catalyst to leverage their outcomes-improvement expertise in service of our patients."

UofL Hospital and ULP will adopt DOS, a data-first, analytics and application platform that transforms raw data from virtually any data source into Deep Data—data that is meaningful, actionable, and provides actual business value at a lower cost. DOS accomplishes this by integrating and analyzing critical data from over 200 of the most widely-used data sources, and delivering real-time decision support within the existing workflows of clinicians, administrators and other healthcare professionals.

Hosted on the Microsoft Azure® cloud computing service, DOS will serve as a platform for UofL's analytical backbone. With built-in Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, pre-built Machine Learning models for common healthcare scenarios, and Big Data support, DOS enables users to predict the future and identify actionable steps to change it.

"We're excited to partner with UofL to harness the power of data to optimize quality and lower costs," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "As providers assume additional risk under value-based care arrangements, it has become increasingly essential that they use data and predictive analytics to gain insights that lead to better decisionmaking and greater efficiency."

Under the agreement, UofL also will have access to Health Catalyst's library of technology solutions and content culled from the company's outcomes-improvement work with health systems across the country. Health Catalyst applications built on the DOS platform address the most pressing concerns of healthcare organizations, including managing population health; gaining a comprehensive view of the true cost of care; empowering executive decision support with a dashboard view of enterprise-wide performance; benchmarking and prioritizing improvement opportunities; and monitoring, detecting, predicting and preventing threats to patient safety, before harm can occur.

Health Catalyst is a next-generation data, analytics, and decision-support company, committed to being a catalyst for massive, sustained improvements in healthcare outcomes. We are the leaders in a new era of advanced predictive analytics for population health and value-based care with a suite of machine learning-driven solutions, decades of outcomes improvement expertise, and an unparalleled ability to unleash and integrate data from across the healthcare ecosystem. Our Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™)—a next-generation data warehouse and application development platform powered by data from more than 100 million patients, and encompassing over 1 trillion facts—helps improve quality, add efficiency and lower costs for organizations ranging from the largest US health system to forward-thinking physician practices. Our technology and professional services can help you keep patients engaged and healthy in their homes, communities, and workplaces, and we can help you optimize care delivery to those patients when it becomes necessary. We are grateful to be recognized by Fortune, Gallup, Glassdoor, Modern Healthcare and a host of others as a Best Place to Work in technology and healthcare. Visit www.healthcatalyst.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

UofL Hospital, an academic teaching and research hospital, is at the heart of the Louisville Metro area in downtown Louisville. UofL Hospital offers a second-to-none cancer center, world-renowned trauma team and a uniquely streamlined, nationally accredited stroke center – the latest innovations in a history of world-class care.

UofL Physicians is the largest, multi-specialty physician practice in Louisville with more than 78 sub specialties, 1,200 dedicated staff professionals and more than 600 primary care and specialty physicians. The physicians are also all professors and researchers at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, teaching tomorrow's physicians, leading research in new innovative medical advancements and bringing progressive, innovative, state-of-the-art healthcare to every patient.

