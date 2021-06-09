University of Maryland Global Campus Goes Beyond Traditional Transcript to Articulate Competency-based Learner Achievements with Parchment Award - CLR Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parchment, the industry leader in academic credentials management, and University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), the largest online public university in the country, announced today that UMGC has launched a pilot program to develop and issue Comprehensive Learner Records (CLRs).

CLRs are official academic records and expand the information and insights a college or university certifies about a learner's educational experience, both inside and out of the classroom. Using Parchment Award - CLR Services, UMGC can capture more specific evidence of a student's learning—as well as a more holistic representation of a learners' education—in ways traditional transcripts were not designed to do.

"UMGC is committed to helping students articulate to employers the specific knowledge, skills, abilities, and dispositions they develop through their programs and how they can contribute to employers' needs," said Blakely Pomietto, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer. "This Comprehensive Learner Record pilot is an innovative and dynamic example of how we are putting students first and continually committed to developing new ways to fulfill our mission."-

The value of what the CLR articulates was validated in a recent AAC&U (American Association of Colleges & Universities) report where the majority of employers surveyed viewed skills, including teamwork, critical thinking, data analysis and interpretation, applying learning in real-world settings, and digital literacy, as important. In general, responses show that employers think a college education should provide both breadth and depth of learning and prepare future employees to think for themselves, adapt to problems, and have the technical knowledge necessary for their new roles.

As a Parchment CLR Charter Member program participant, UMGC evaluated their learning model, with a goal of tying what its graduate students were learning to skills for employers. For the pilot, the university selected its Master of Business Administration program because it was structured to easily allow the extraction of competency-based data.

UMGC partnered with Parchment to create a meaningful CLR using data to demonstrate knowledge, skills, abilities, and learning outcomes within existing MBA course projects, including badges earned for proficiency of work. Students are able to access their CLRs through the Parchment Credential Profile to share with potential employers and their professional networks, such as LinkedIn.

"Leveraging our current CLR, we hope to direct its next iteration and, in tandem, work on developing a CLR for additional programs beyond the MBA," said Insiya Bream, assistant vice president for Data & Systems at UMGC. "While generating CLR output is one piece of the project, another is exploring competencies and learning outcomes to fully support additional CLRs and digital credentialing efforts."

"For UMGC and other higher ed institutions, a CLR is an innovative way of thinking about how to aggregate and disseminate credentials that benefits students," said Jason Weaver, VP of Product, Parchment. "It tangibly represents learning outcomes, and that can increase student success by providing employers with the information they need to make easier, informed decisions."

