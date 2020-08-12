University of Maryland Joins Common Application for 2020-2021

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students applying to the University of Maryland will now have the ability to do so through the Common Application, also known as the Common App. The online college application platform currently serves more than three million applicants, teachers, counselors and advisors across all 50 states and around the world each year.

"We remain committed to expanding access to potential future Terps by offering them another option to apply through the Common App, in addition to the existing MyCoalition platform," said Shannon Gundy, executive director, UMD's Office of Undergraduate Admissions. "We are very proud to receive tens of thousands of applicants each year, and we constantly reassess ways to streamline pathways for a wide population of diverse and academically talented students to apply to be part of the Terrapin community."

The Common App helps reduce common barriers to the college application process, including making the fee waiver process more efficient for students in need. It also connects students and those who support students through Common App to additional tools and services, such as financial aid and scholarship information, virtual mentors, online portfolios, and a vast library of counselor resources available in English and Spanish. Common App also offers 24/7/365 technical support to all applicants and recommenders using the system.

Starting August 12, 2020, the Common App will be available to students applying to the University of Maryland. Future first-year students can choose to apply through the Common App or the institution's existing MyCoalition platform, a free and accessible platform of online tools to streamline the experience of planning for and applying to college. Students seeking to transfer to the University will be able to submit their application through MyCoalition in mid-October.

Common App is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. By becoming a Common App member, the University of Maryland aims to streamline the application process for students interested in applying to multiple institutions, and gain exposure to students who may not have otherwise considered UMD. Each year, more than one million applicants use the Common App. One-third of those applicants are the first in their family to pursue a college degree.

"The diversity of our membership helps us forge a direct and unambiguous path to a viable future for all students," said Jenny Rickard, President & CEO of Common App. "Through membership with Common App, University of Maryland has demonstrated a shared commitment to pursuing access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Thanks to our members, all students have the opportunity to easily apply to the college or university that will help them achieve their best future."

The Common App, as well as the MyCoalition platform, enhances UMD's holistic approach to the admissions process, considering 26 unique factors. The review process for both application platforms consider all aspects of each applicant's academic achievements and potential in the context of the opportunities and challenges they faced. Admission is offered to the most competitive applicants to build an entering class that will best complement the existing student body and meet the university's mission objectives.

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland, College Park is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 40,000 students,10,000 faculty and staff, and 280 academic programs. As one of the nation's top producers of Fulbright scholars, its faculty includes two Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners and 59 members of the national academies. The institution has a $2.1 billion operating budget and secures more than $1 billion annually in research funding together with the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit www.umd.edu.

SOURCE University of Maryland

Related Links

https://www.umd.edu

