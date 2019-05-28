University of Maryland Names Adriene Lim Dean of University Libraries

COLLEGE PARK, Md., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland has named Adriene Lim, Ph.D., Dean of University Libraries, effective August 19, 2019. As dean, Lim will work with constituents across campus to develop and implement a vision and strategic plan for the Libraries, including optimizing library programs and campus learning resources, and ensuring the highest level of service to the campus community.

"To step into this role at the University of Maryland is a great honor," said Lim. "It's a pivotal time for the university, and the Libraries' mission is a crucial one for advancing campus goals for teaching, learning and research. With great excitement, I look forward to joining my new colleagues to work on important initiatives and spearhead innovation with partners across the university, the state and beyond."

Lim currently serves as the Dean of Libraries and Philip H. Knight Chair at the University of Oregon, where she has strategically led a complex library organization, revitalizing systems, workflows, technologies and operations. In this role, Lim led and provided hands-on work for technology-intensive library operations; restructured and reinvigorated organizations, systems, and workflows; developed and advanced librarians and library workers; improved numerous service models, policies, programs, and collections; led and participated in fundraising initiatives and proposals; and initiated and completed major building renovation and space-repurposing projects.

"Dr. Lim's 20 years of extensive leadership and management experience will be a great asset to our university," said UMD's Senior Vice President and Provost Mary Ann Rankin. "I am enthusiastic about the future of the University Libraries under Dr. Lim's leadership."

Prior to joining the University of Oregon, Lim was Dean of Libraries at Oakland University and Interim University Librarian and Associate University Librarian for Resource Services at Portland State University. She previously served as Head of Digital Library Services at Wayne State University and the Systems Librarian and Head of Database Management for the Detroit Area Library Network.

Lim currently serves on the boards of the Association of Research Libraries and the Center for Research Libraries. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Wayne State University, a Master of Library and Information Science degree from Wayne State University, and a Ph.D. in Library and Information Science from Simmons University.

