University of Missouri System Chooses Cengage Unlimited Subscriptions to Save Students Money on Course Materials

BOSTON and ST. LOUIS, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its efforts to increase affordable access to textbooks, the University of Missouri System will be offering Cengage Unlimited subscriptions to all students enrolled in Cengage courses beginning in January 2019. Cengage, the largest U.S.-based education and technology company serving the higher education market, provides course materials to 11 million of the 20 million students pursuing higher education.

Cengage Unlimited provides students unlimited access to more than 22,000 digital course materials, including eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides, for one price. Approximately 40,000 University of Missouri students taking Cengage courses will be able to access course materials across 70 subjects and 675 courses, with subscription costs included in student course fees.

The subscription will save the average University of Missouri student $75 or more each semester, depending on the number of Cengage courses they take. Across the University system, the agreement will save students $3 million annually.

"We're fully engaged on battling the problem of student debt," said University of Missouri System President Mun Choi. "This year, many of our students were able to go to college and pay less than they did last year, and we continue to look for cost savings. This new partnership with Cengage Unlimited will help us continue to find ways to lower the cost of a high-quality college education."

This Fall, a class pilot is underway at University of Missouri Columbia where 100 Marketing students are using Cengage Unlimited. Instructor Katie Essing notes that "Cengage Unlimited gives students a quality digital learning platform, which includes textbooks, integrated activities, and study tools. In addition to affordable and accessible materials, Cengage has provided excellent customer service to students, enhancing the overall learning environment."

"Paying for course materials is a top financial stressor for students, and we applaud the University of Missouri system for making these affordable resources available," said Fernando Bleichmar, Chief Product Officer at Cengage. "With Cengage Unlimited, faculty have another option to make a real impact on lowering student costs using our high quality course materials. This agreement ensures students will have what they need on day one to be successful in class – without significant expense and stress to find course materials."

For more information, visit www.cengage.com/unlimited-institutional.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher ed, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About The University of Missouri System

The University of Missouri was founded in Columbia in 1839. The university had a single campus until 1870, when the School of Mines and Metallurgy was established in Rolla. In the same year, the university assumed land-grant responsibilities of providing higher education opportunities for all citizens. In 1963, the university expanded by founding a new campus in St. Louis and acquiring the University of Kansas City, creating the present four-campus system. Today, the UM System is one of the nation's largest and most comprehensive higher education institutions, with more than 72,000 students, a health care enterprise and a statewide extension program.

Media Contact:

Kristina Massari, Cengage

203-965-8694; kristina.massari@cengage.com

Christian Basi, The University of Missouri System

573-882-4330, basic@umsystem.edu

SOURCE Cengage

Related Links

http://www.cengage.com

