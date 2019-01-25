University of Montana Strengthens Its Support for Researchers Through Ex Libris Esploro

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Libris®, a ProQuest company, is pleased to announce that the University of Montana (UM) has opted for the Ex Libris Esploro™ research services solution. Built on the Ex Libris Alma® library services platform, the Esploro solution will integrate and consolidate numerous systems to gather and display faculty publications and measure the performance of research activities across all disciplines.

Support for the faculty's research activities is a strategic priority for UM's Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library, which continuously strives to enhance its value for students and faculty members alike. To achieve these goals, the library has partnered with UM's Office of Vice President for Research and Creative Scholarship in a new initiative that includes the adoption of Esploro to support the management of research collections. This partnership will result in an integrated platform that eliminates silos and centralizes research data to save time for researchers, faculty, and librarians.

"I am very happy that the University of Montana has joined other research institutions as an early adopter of Esploro," commented Shali Zhang, dean of libraries and professor at UM's Mansfield Library. "The Esploro solution will greatly improve the UM libraries' support for research endeavors and will integrate library workflows and processes with the research office. Esploro will also showcase the valuable research output from UM faculty, graduate students, and undergraduates."

Eric Hines, president of Ex Libris North America, said, "It is wonderful to see the University of Montana leveraging its library to directly and positively impact the research output of the institution. We are excited to welcome the University of Montana as an early adopter of Esploro."

About the University of Montana

The University of Montana (UM) is a place where top-tier students, educators, and researchers from across the country and around the globe come and thrive. UM is located in Missoula, Montana's second-largest city with a population of 80,000 residents. The University draws a diverse population to Missoula and helps cultivate an educated, engaged, and vibrant community. More than 13,000 students attend UM and Missoula College, where they receive a world-class education in a broad range of areas, which include the trades, liberal arts, graduate and postdoctoral studies, and professional training. For more information about the University of Montana, visit http://www.umt.edu/.

About Ex Libris

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based solutions that enable institutions and their individual users to create, manage, and share knowledge. In close collaboration with its customers and the broader community, Ex Libris develops creative solutions that increase library productivity, maximize the impact of research activities, enhance teaching and learning, and drive student mobile engagement. Ex Libris serves over 7,500 customers in 90 countries. For more information, see our website and join us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

