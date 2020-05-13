University of North Texas at Dallas Empowers Its Students Through GreenLight Credentials

DALLAS, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of North Texas at Dallas has made GreenLight Credentials' innovative digital platform available to its students, allowing them to take control of their academic records.

UNT Dallas is focused on growing enrollment, supporting student success and providing greater opportunities for a first-rate education that yields career results -- without increasing the financial burden on its students. GreenLight allows students to store and share their transcripts, along with other verified records, with anyone, anywhere in the world without the traditional hassles associated with requesting transcripts. This saves students time and money, and gives them complete control and transparency into who sees their academic records.

GreenLight has also made it easier for UNT Dallas' enrollment officers to find and recruit students from area high schools and community colleges.

"GreenLight puts the power directly in the hands of our students," UNT Dallas President Bob Mong said. "Students are now just a click away from instantly accessing their transcripts around the clock. We are proud to be the first four-year university in the nation to partner with GreenLight, and we're excited to bring the simplicity and convenience of this resource to our UNT Dallas students."

"President Mong's leadership was instrumental in launching GreenLight, so it is especially thrilling to see GreenLight launched at UNT Dallas," said Manoj Kutty, CEO and Founder of GreenLight Credentials. While many high schools and community college students on GreenLight have already begun sharing their records with UNT Dallas, now UNT Dallas' students and alums will also benefit from using GreenLight to access and share their records. Hundreds of UNT Dallas students have already shared their records with colleges and employers alike.

ABOUT UNT DALLAS

The University of North Texas at Dallas empowers students, transforms lives and strengthens communities. UNT Dallas is the fastest-growing public university in Texas and the only public, accredited 4-year university in the City of Dallas. UNT Dallas is the most affordable 4-year university in Dallas-Fort Worth and ranks No. 1 in the state for lowest student debt upon graduation. UNT Dallas includes the UNT Dallas College of Law in Downtown Dallas.

ABOUT GREENLIGHT CREDENTIALS

GreenLight Credentials is the world's largest blockchain for verified academic records safely storing nearly 2,000,000 student records. GreenLight reduces barriers for College and employment access by providing secure, simple, instant validation of official records.

SOURCE GreenLight Credentials

Related Links

https://glcredentials.com

