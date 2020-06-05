University of North Texas Puts Engineering Grad's Invention to Use at Mean Green Practice Facility

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcos Gonzalez, a product engineer at Texas-based global composite matting manufacturer Signature Systems, put his two University of North Texas engineering degrees to work inventing a product that's now in use at UNT's Mean Green indoor practice facility.

The product, OmniDeck™, is an innovative composite panel system that protects stadium turf, not only at UNT's new Lovelace and McNatt Families Practice Facility on the UNT campus in Denton, but also in iconic Major League Baseball, NFL and multi-use stadiums across the U.S. as well as Hungary's new national stadium, Puskás Arena, in Budapest.

As the U.S. marks National Higher Education Day this week — it's observed each year on June 6 to inspire and educate future graduates — Gonzalez urges college students at UNT and everywhere to persevere to complete their degrees and follow their dreams.

"Though it's especially challenging for college students right now with classes going online and fall schedules unclear for many, I encourage you to keep working toward your goals. It's never easy, but it's worth the hard work," Gonzalez says.

As a high school senior in Lewisville, a computer-aided drafting class inspired Gonzalez to envision a career in engineering. After his first UNT degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology, he worked for Denton-based trucking manufacturer Peterbilt. While working full-time in his next position as a product engineer for Danco, an Irving-based plumbing supplier, he completed his master's degree in Engineering Systems – Engineering Management, also at UNT.

His four years at Signature Systems have given him the chance to develop, refine and add his name to the patent of innovative new products like OmniDeck™ that he's proud to see benefit facilities at his alma mater and around the world.

"I learn something new every day at Signature, and I'm grateful to UNT for a solid foundation that I can continue to grow on," Gonzalez says.

About Signature Systems

Signature Systems manufactures and distributes composite matting for industrial applications, ground protection for stadium turf protection and temporary event flooring. Its leading global event brands include OmniDeck™, OmniDeck™ LD and EventDeck® Ultra with leading industrial products MegaDeck®, SignaRoad® and DuraDeck®.

signature-systems.com

Contacts:

Kathy Baker

Tel: +1 (410) 286-1273

[email protected]

SOURCE Signature Systems

Related Links

https://signaturecorp.com

