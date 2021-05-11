University Of North Texas System Partners With The Dallas Morning News To Launch New Podcast

The podcast – hosted by UNT System Chief Communications Officer Paul Corliss and DMN Deputy Editorial Page Editor Rudy Bush – dives into local news and issues through wide-ranging discussion with the people making an impact in Dallas and throughout North Texas. Corliss and Bush will guide audio explorations into the past, present and future of Dallas, from its evolving culture to changing politics, its rich history to its current unrelenting economic development.

The Deep Side of Dallas is produced by the UNT System and distributed by the DMN to favorite podcast platforms such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts, or on smart speakers such as Amazon Echo or Google Home.

Launched on April 29, 2021, the debut episode featured guest Dr. George Keaton, historian and Executive Director of Remembering Black Dallas, Inc., for a personal perspective of Dallas' troubling racial history from lynchings to the powerful influence of the KKK in the early 20th century to the inconvenient truth of how Black history has often been "swept under the rug." Dr. Keaton also provided his unique perspective on the guilty verdict recently handed down in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin following the killing of George Floyd nearly one year ago.

The Deep Side of Dallas episodes will be released every other Thursday starting with the April 29 debut. Upcoming guests include:

May 13 : With the PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson ( May 13-16 in McKinney ) moving venues for a second time in four years, Tim Cowlishaw , the veteran Dallas Morning News sports columnist and a regular panelist on ESPN's Around the Horn, explains why the Byron Nelson ultimately didn't work in southern Dallas , while PGA of America Senior Director Dawes Marlatt, Jr. discusses his organization's relocation from South Florida to Frisco .

With the PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson ( in ) moving venues for a second time in four years, , the veteran sports columnist and a regular panelist on ESPN's explains why the Byron Nelson ultimately didn't work in southern , while PGA of America Senior Director discusses his organization's relocation from to . May 27 : Jennifer Staubach Gates , the daughter of Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach , reflects on her eight years as a Dallas City Council member, and looks back on her childhood growing up with one of the most beloved football players in NFL history as her father.

