University of Oklahoma Launches 'OU Online'

NORMAN, Okla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Oklahoma announced today the launch of OU Online, a central division that will deliver the university's online graduate degree programs, expanding OU's ability to reach students in Oklahoma and beyond.

Designed for adult learners seeking career advancement, OU Online's programs offer specialized graduate degrees in a variety of professional fields. Of the initial 33 online graduate programs being offered through OU Online, six are new programs launching this fall.

"The University of Oklahoma has a strong tradition of serving learners across the globe through a number of highly acclaimed online graduate degree programs," said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. "By uniting our efforts through OU Online, we can provide a more accessible path to world-class learning at the graduate level. We see online education as a true fulfillment of our purpose as a public research university – to develop strategic educational opportunities that benefit a more diverse segment of students and foster economic growth for our state."

The graduate degree programs offered through OU Online capitalize on a number of OU's areas of academic strength, such as business, energy, nursing, criminal justice and more – a majority of which are also offered in a traditional, in-person format. The programs are specifically designed to be flexible and accessible to adults who work full-time while pursuing their degrees. Several of the degree programs are presented in an accelerated format that, depending on the degree, can be completed in as little as 15 months.

Gregg Garn, senior associate provost of online education at OU, explained that OU Online programs are developed based on extensive economic analysis and market research.

"Before we consider launching a new professional graduate program for OU Online, we conduct thorough research to determine if the program would serve an economic need for Oklahoma or the world," Garn said. "This helps ensure our graduates have the best opportunities for job placement and helps support Oklahoma's future."

Each program features a rigorous curriculum developed by OU academic departments and faculty members. OU Online courses are taught by a blend of tenured OU faculty and adjunct faculty who are professionals in each field of study.

"By offering our students the scholarly insight of our exceptional faculty, the practical expertise of industry leaders and the undeniable quality of an OU education, the graduate programs delivered through OU Online prepare students to make an immediate impact in their own workplaces and communities," Harroz said.

Students who enroll in an OU Online program will have the same customary academic and support services available to them as on-campus students. Upon graduation, they will become OU alumni – no matter how far from the university they completed their courses.

To learn more about OU Online, visit ou.edu/online.

About the University of Oklahoma

Founded in 1890, the University of Oklahoma is a public research university located in Norman, Oklahoma. OU serves the educational, cultural, economic and health care needs of the state, region and nation. For more information visit www.ou.edu .

