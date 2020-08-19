University of Phoenix Announces New Scholarship Commitment to Help High-Achieving Students on Their Education Journey

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, University of Phoenix announced a new commitment to students and alumni that will further the university's efforts to continue making college more affordable: up to $1 million a month in scholarships for students with a track record of success. The funds will be distributed through 13 new, merit-based scholarship types: Alumni Scholarships, Persistence Scholarships, and the Academic Achievement Scholarships. High-achieving students and alumni may qualify to receive thousands of dollars in scholarships this fall to support them on their education journey. Scholarships are available to students and alumni who have maintained a 3.0 or higher GPA, depending on the scholarship, and reflect the university's commitment to students and alumni in their pursuit of higher education.

"These new scholarships will help students and alumni with a track record of success advance their education and career goals; and it is just one of the ways we're helping to meet the needs of working adults," said Peter Cohen, president of University of Phoenix. "In addition to these scholarships, our tuition guarantee has also lowered the cost of tuition and provided financial commitment certainty for our students. And, our partnerships with employers provide savings for eligible employees pursuing higher education. This new scholarship commitment furthers our ongoing efforts to support students throughout their academic journey and make it more affordable."

The new scholarships, available September and October, are worth between up to $2,000 and $3,000 per scholarship, can be applied to tuition charges in a bachelor's or master's degree program. Interested students and alumni can now apply through the scholarship portal, which can be accessed at: https://www.phoenix.edu/tuition_and_financial_options/scholarships/institutional-scholarships.html.

