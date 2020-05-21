University of Phoenix to Host Virtual Commencement Ceremony Honoring 2020 Graduating Class

PHOENIX, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to social distancing measures, University of Phoenix will host a virtual commencement ceremony, Thursday, May, 21, 2020 at 5:00 PM, MST. More than 1200 students across the country will receive associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees. The ceremony will feature messages from University of Phoenix President Peter Cohen, Provost Dr. John Woods, and football great Larry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald graduated from the University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Communication, fulfilling a promise to his mother.

"Congratulations to the class of 2020 graduates for their achievement," said President Peter Cohen. "This is not the original commencement ceremony we had planned, but our students are adept at adjusting to life's curveballs. We are thrilled that they are joining us for first-ever virtual ceremony where we can honor their grit and determination."

Since 1976, University of Phoenix has led the charge in making education accessible to busy working adults - a historically overlooked and underserved community. Approximately 77 % of University of Phoenix students are currently working and more than 67% have at least one dependent. The University is proud to celebrate its most recent graduates as they join the more than one million Phoenix alumni across the globe.

The commencement ceremony will premiere live on YouTube, Thursday, May 21 at 5:00 PM, MST. In addition to the conferring of degrees, participants will be able to live chat during the ceremony. Graduates will also be able to watch a special tribute and each graduate will receive a personalized announcement to share on social media. The commencement ceremony can be access at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDF_b2O1L_z9YG8_PnCv0yg

