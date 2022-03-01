UNIVERSITY OF REDLANDS COMPLETES FOREVER YOURS COMPREHENSIVE FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

REDLANDS, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With $207.2 million in gifts and pledges from 15,573 donors, the University of Redlands has successfully completed the Forever Yours comprehensive fundraising campaign, the largest and most ambitious in its 115-year history. "While the results of Forever Yours are impressive, the real power of this campaign is that it brought people together and reminded them of their love for this great University," says President Krista L. Newkirk. "Their generosity set an example for the next generation, and they have left a tremendous legacy for our University today, tomorrow, and forever."

Nearly 70 percent of the record-breaking total will be directed to the University's endowment, more than doubling the fund's fair market value to $274.6 million as of December 31, 2021. "The campaign's contributions to the endowment will make a significant impact in supporting future generations of students at the university," says Vice President for Finance/CFO Kevin Dyerly '00, '04.

One of the most important and supported areas of the campaign was student scholarships, with $126.4 million raised. "The University prides itself on making a Redlands education accessible to all students," says Senior Director of Student Financial, Military, and Veteran Services Emily Baker '11, '16, '18. "Thanks to this campaign, we are able to continue to offer generous financial aid to a diverse group of prospective students."

Other areas supported by the campaign include:

Personalized education, supporting endowed faculty positions and academic programs ( $42.4 million );

); Experiential learning, benefiting educational opportunities for students outside of the classroom including Bulldog athletics, Community Service Learning, and student clubs/organizations ( $17.1 million );

); Educational innovation, creating and sustaining new ways of learning, including the Johnston Center for Integrative Studies ( $13.8 million ); and

); and Global perspectives, providing study away experiences for students around the world ( $7.5 million ).

One of the greatest points of pride is that the campaign included 7,533 donors who made their first gift to the University during Forever Yours. Vice President for Advancement Tamara Josserand is grateful for their collective philanthropic support. "Redlands has united our alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff, and friends in a common bond that lasts a lifetime," says Josserand, "and that bond has compelled thousands of donors to invest in this campaign that will secure a bright and thriving future for Redlands."

To hear stories about how the generous contributions of the Forever Yours campaign have benefitted students, faculty, and the University community, view the video at www.redlands.edu/foreverours.



SOURCE University of Redlands