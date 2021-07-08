SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help bolster the economic strength and recovery of the region, the University of San Diego School of Business is taking an innovative approach to providing its faculty and staff with Child Care options.

Under the leadership of Dean Tim Keane, the USD School of Business will offer staff and faculty access to thousands of high-quality Child Care programs, nannies, and after-school programs in the region through TOOTRiS.

University of San Diego School of Business partners with TOOTRiS to provide on-demand Child Care for faculty & staff. Visit https://tootris.com to learn more

TOOTRiS, a first-of-its-kind, on-demand Child Care platform, connects all stakeholders in the Child Care process - parents, Child Care providers, employers, and service organizations. The platform provides a real-time inventory of program availability to parents while providing Child Care providers an easier solution to manage the enrollment process and automate the administrative functions of running their small business - all accessible online via a desktop, tablet, or an app on a mobile device.

USD School of Business - ranked among the top business schools in the United States and the world - is the first private university to utilize TOOTRiS.

Since joining the USD School of Business in January 2020, Keane, a former Fortune 500 executive and technology entrepreneur, has been instrumental in strengthening ties between the university and the business community to fuel the region's economy, especially as it moves past the pandemic.

"Affordable, quality Child Care is a critical support service that empowers students, facility and working families," Keane said. "In our vision to be a model of outstanding global education and a leader in high-quality business research, we're excited to partner with TOOTRiS and provide our people access to this innovative, real-time Child Care service. Organizations offering Child Care as a benefit recognize that their people are the most valued asset they have, and their people's most valued asset is their family."

TOOTRiS' platform enables USD School of Business faculty and staff to look near their home or work, using filters to find Child Care that fits their needs and budgetary requirements - even for temporary slots or drop-ins.

"I applaud Dean Keane's progressive approach to providing USD School of Business staff and faculty with robust Child Care options," said TOOTRiS CEO Alessandra Lezama. "Offering on-demand early childhood education through TOOTRiS perfectly aligns with USD's leadership role in the economic development and quality of life of our region."

About the University of San Diego

The University of San Diego sets the standard for an engaged, contemporary Catholic university where innovative Changemakers confront humanity's urgent challenges. With more than 9,000 students from 69 countries and 50 states, USD is the youngest independent institution on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 100 universities in the United States. The university's eight academic divisions include the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Business, the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering, the School of Law, the School of Leadership and Education Sciences, the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, the Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies, and the Division of Professional and Continuing Education. USD's Envisioning 2024 strategic plan capitalizes on the university's recent progress and aligns new strategic goals with current strengths to help shape a vision for the future as the university looks ahead to its 75th anniversary in the year 2024.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is reinventing Child Care, making it convenient, affordable and on-demand. As the world shifts to digitalized services, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real time, empowering working parents - especially women - to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program. TOOTRiS is creating a new digital economy that promotes entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals with passion and talent to become Child Care providers, improving their quality of life while increasing the much-needed supply of Child Care across the state. TOOTRiS' unique technology enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support paramount to regaining employee productivity and increasing their ROI. Visit tootris.com for more information.

