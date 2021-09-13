University of South Florida ranked as America's fastest-rising university by U.S. News and World Report

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of South Florida is the fastest-rising university in America over the past decade, public or private, according to U.S. News and World Report (U.S. News) 2022 Best Colleges rankings released today. For the third consecutive year, USF ranks as one of the nation's top 50 public universities. Over the past 10 years, USF has risen 48 spots among public universities from No. 94 to No. 46, and 67 spots among all universities (public or private), from No. 170 to No. 103, which represents a greater climb than any other university in the country.

"USF is proud to maintain its momentum as the fastest-rising university in America, public or private, over the last decade and a top 50 university," said USF President Rhea Law. "This recognition is a testament to our exceptionally talented faculty, students and staff and reinforces the importance of USF's role in our region."

The U.S. News methodology combines a host of factors, including student graduation and retention rates, class size, student debt, faculty resources and academic reputation. USF's ranking includes performance across all three campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee.

USF ranks ahead of, or is tied with, five public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), the top 66 research universities in North America that USF aspires to be eligible for future membership.

In other rankings released today by U.S. News, USF is No. 18 in the nation among public institutions for top "National Universities for Social Mobility." The social mobility ranking is calculated based on the number of Pell Grant recipients that a university successfully retains and graduates. Approximately 40% of USF students are eligible for Pell Grants, the highest amount among Florida's preeminent universities. USF has previously earned national recognition for Pell Grant student success and was recently ranked No. 1 in Florida and No. 8 in the U.S. among public universities on Times Higher Education's list of "Best Universities for Reducing Inequalities."

"The University of South Florida takes great pride in being recognized for its continuing pursuit of excellence, providing access to a world-class education and for being a top choice destination for high-achieving students locally and from across the globe," said Ralph C. Wilcox, USF provost and executive vice president. "At USF, we believe that our trajectory speaks to our commitment to student success and faculty and research excellence."

U.S. News is the latest ranking to recognize USF in the top 50 among public universities, following Times Higher Education World Universities at No. 29 and Washington Monthly climbing to No. 43 last month.

About the University of South Florida

The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News and World Report's national university rankings than USF. Serving more than 50,000 students on campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee, USF is designated as a Preeminent State Research University by the Florida Board of Governors, placing it in the most elite category among the state's 12 public universities. USF has earned widespread national recognition for its success graduating under-represented minority and limited-income students at rates equal to or higher than white and higher income students. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference. Learn more at www.usf.edu .

