University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Granted Candidacy Accreditation for New Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) Program in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status with the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE) for its new Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program being launched at USAHS Dallas campus*. USAHS is now accepting applications to the DPT program, which will launch in Dallas this fall.

"The University's success blends our modern, interdisciplinary health sciences education with a focus on unparalleled patient care and service to the community," said Dr. Thomas Werner, DPT Program Director in Dallas. "We are pleased to have completed another step in the pre-accreditation process, which started over two years ago."

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences opened the new Dallas campus in 2019, located in the Riverside Commons complex in Irving-Las Colinas, to help meet the growing demand for qualified rehabilitative science professionals and advanced-practice nurses in Texas. USAHS Dallas currently offers programs in occupational therapy and speech-language pathology on campus. The University also offers several online health science graduate programs including Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Health Administration (MHA), Master of Health Science (MHS), and Doctor of Education (EdD).

"Texas is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation; combined with an aging population, the demand for healthcare services in Texas and the greater DFW area will be remarkable," Dr. Werner added. "The impact of this shortage will be profound if there are not enough licensed, practice-ready professionals prepared to meet this growing demand in the next decade."



The projected increase in demand for physical therapists is 22% through the year 2028, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That projection means the country is expected to need more than 54,000 new physical therapists within the next decade.

Founded in 1979, USAHS is an accredited, graduate–level university that is committed solely to health and rehabilitative sciences through innovative classroom and clinical education. USAHS is a private university that has been serving the Austin area since 2012, with other campuses in St. Augustine and Miami in Florida, and San Marcos in Southern California. USAHS is the largest graduate-level physical and occupational therapy institution in the U.S. with more than 9,600 alumni.

"Our graduates from Austin have consistently demonstrated that they are well-prepared to practice as effective, interdisciplinary problem-solvers, and leaders in their professions," said Dr. Brian Goldstein, University Chief Academic Officer. "The programs being offered at the Dallas campus represent some of the most in-demand professions in healthcare, not only in Texas but across the United States."

*Program's Status in Pre-accreditation Process

Effective April 28, 2020, the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences' Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the Dallas, Texas campus has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (1111 North Fairfax Street, Alexandria, VA, 22314; phone: 703-706-3245; email: [email protected]). If needing to contact the program/institution directly, please contact Dr. Jackie Crossen-Sills [email protected].

Candidate for Accreditation is a pre-accreditation status of affiliation with the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education that indicates the program is progressing toward accreditation and may matriculate students in technical/professional courses. Candidate for Accreditation is not an accreditation status, nor does it assure eventual accreditation.

