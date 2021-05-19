University of Tennessee, Knoxville Announces Online Master's Degree in Computer Science

The addition of the online computer science MS degree reflects the university's commitment to adapting to a changing world. Computer & Information Sciences (CIS) is the fastest-growing discipline in United States higher education. Currently, CIS is the eighth largest discipline, accounting for five percent of all conferred graduate degrees.

This is the university's third new online program announced in 2021, joining the online Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Programs, with concentrations both in Cultures and Societies and in Public Policy and Administration, and the Master of Public Health in the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences. Since launching its online Master of Science in Supply Chain Management program in 2019, the university has committed to creating a total of ten new online programs through its partnership with Noodle.

For the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, this latest program reflects a university-wide commitment to providing the best possible education to learners wherever they are located. Through these new online offerings, the university is aiming to find a wide audience of adult learners both in and beyond Tennessee.

"The collaboration between the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Noodle has enabled the university to launch three new online degree programs for the 2021-22 academic year," said John Zomchick, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor. "These programs will increase students' access to the state's flagship land-grant and research university and help prepare UT students to become leaders in high-demand employment sectors such as computer science and public health. Over the next several years, we will continue to expand our infrastructure and our collaboration with Noodle to develop additional online programs that enhance educational and career opportunities for all Tennesseans."

According to Noodle CEO John Katzman, this newest program showcases the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's commitment to increasing its offerings and expanding its audience of potential learners. "The University of Tennessee, Knoxville has strived to create degree programs that meet the needs and wants of today's students," said Noodle CEO John Katzman. "Over the past two years, the university has worked with Noodle to launch programs in some of the world's fastest growing sectors."

About The University of Tennessee

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is the state's flagship research university, a campus of choice for outstanding undergraduates, and a premier graduate institution. As a land-grant university with an enrollment of more than 30,000, the institution fulfills its access mission through a commitment to excellence in learning, scholarship, and engagement. For more than 225 years, Volunteers have been lighting the way for others, across Tennessee and throughout the world.

About Noodle:

Noodle, a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite US universities as have all of our competitors combined. Our network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. For more information, visit partners.noodle.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/noodleeducation and Twitter @NoodleEducation.

