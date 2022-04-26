University of Tennessee System Upgrades Finance and HR Tech with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Statewide higher education system replaces SAP with Oracle Cloud to bring together finance and human resources to streamline processes and improve decision making

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tennessee (UT) System has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to unite its system-wide finance and HR operations on a single, cloud-based platform. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), the campuses and institutes within the UT System will be able to automate processes and better use data to make more informed decisions.

The University of Tennessee System, which includes five public higher education campuses and two statewide institutes, enrolls nearly 54,000 students every year. As part of its "Dynamic Administrative Systems for Higher Education" (DASH) program, the UT System decided to replace its on-premises IRIS and SAP finance, HR, and payroll systems. After a competitive review, the UT System selected Oracle Fusion Applications Suite for its ability to provide a complete view of operational processes and integrate data on a single platform. The UT System also selected Accenture as its strategic partner for the migration to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. Accenture's team will work side-by-side with UT project team members to help employees transition to the new system, provide guidance on how the finance and human resource processes should flow, configure the processes and integrate with other applications.

"It's critical for universities to find ways to serve faculty and students more efficiently. Cloud-based systems can help campuses do that by improving and automating business functions," said UT System President Randy Boyd. "We are confident that the DASH initiative, bolstered by Oracle Fusion Applications, will enhance operational efficiency and position the UT System for continued innovation."

With Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud HCM, University of Tennessee System leaders will be able to gain real-time visibility into business processes, increase efficiency, improve reporting, and provide a better experience for employees. With quarterly update cycles, Oracle Fusion Applications will also give the UT System continuous access to the new features that are added every 90 days, without downtime or business disruption.

"With Oracle Fusion Applications, the University of Tennessee System will be able to centralize and simplify finance and HR processes to keep its operations nimble," said Rajan Krishnan, group vice president of product development, Oracle. "Every bit of efficiency gained frees up resources to be dedicated back to universities' core purpose, serving students."

About University of Tennessee

The University of Tennessee is a statewide system of higher education with campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis and Pulaski; the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma; the UT Institute of Agriculture with a presence in every Tennessee county; and the statewide Institute for Public Service. The UT system manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory through its UT-Battelle partnership; enrolls about 54,000 students statewide; produces about 13,000 new graduates every year; and represents more than 422,000 alumni around the world.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

